Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC) has launched the 2020 Ford Ranger FX4 in Malaysia, introducing the latest T6 facelift variant via an online presentation earlier this morning. The model, which is based on the Ranger XLT, kits up the pick-up with dress-up bits and accessories.

Unveiled last November, the new FX4 gets the same treatment as the previous FX4 that was introduced here in 2017. It adds on a new mesh grille design, which is finished in ebony black, and black front/rear bumpers. There are also matching side mirror covers and door/tailgate handles, all in gloss black.

The variant, which sits on dedicated 18-inch ebony black alloy wheels wrapped with 265/60 profile all-terrain tyres, also features unique FX4 side decals and a 3D tailgate Ranger badge.

Inside, the FX4 package introduces black leather-accented seats embossed with an FX4 logo on the seatbacks, and the cabin gets plenty of Race Red contrast stitching – this is to be found on the steering wheel, gear selector, handbrake lever, dashboard console, seats as well as door panels. The variant also features dedicated FX4 floor mats.

Equipment levels are that as found on the XLT. These include an eight-inch SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, six speakers, 4.2-inch colour multi info display, six-way powered driver’s seat, four-way powered front passenger seat and electrically-foldable side mirrors.

Under the bonnet, the FX4 features the Puma engine as seen on the XLT, the 2.2 litre TDCi VGT turbodiesel engine offering 160 PS at 3,200 rpm and 385 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,600 rpm. The mill is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, with a four-wheel drive system with on-the-fly shifting and an electronic-locking rear differential in tow.

Safety-wise, the FX4 comes with two airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, electronic stability control with traction control, hill descent control, hill launch assist, Isofix mounts, rollover mitigation, trailer sway control as well as adaptive load control.

The 2020 Ford Ranger FX4 is priced at RM126,888 on-the-road, without insurance. Available in three colours (Meteor Grey, Absolute Black and Arctic White), the Ranger FX4 comes with a three-year/100,000 km manufacturer’s warranty.

As a bonus, SDAC has announced that the first 150 customers who purchase the new FX4 will receive free accessories worth RM5,398. These consist of a matte black extended sports bar and executive window film tint as well as an in-built, high-definition Digital Video Recorder (DVR).