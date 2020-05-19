In Cars, Ford, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 19 May 2020 11:31 am / 1 comment

Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC) has announced that it will be debuting the new Ford Ranger FX4 on June 3 at 11am, the launch being broadcast via both YouTube and Facebook Live. The model – which is based on a 2020 Ranger XLT variant – dresses up the T6 facelift with plenty of stealth in the form of black kit and accessories.

Announced last November, the new FX4 follows the same treatment taken for the previous outing with the same moniker, which was introduced here in 2017. On the new one, dress-up bits include a new design mesh grille finished in ebony black, black front/rear bumpers as well as matching side mirror covers and door/tailgate handles.

It also gets dedicated 18-inch ebony black alloy wheels, which are wrapped with 265/60 profile tyres, and the bi-LED headlamps feature darkened bezels. Completing the exterior accoutrements are unique FX4 side decals and a 3D tailgate Ranger badge.

Inside, the FX4 package introduces black leather-accented seats embossed with an FX4 logo, an ebony black soft top instrument panel with tinted graphite accents and Race Red contrast stitching for the steering wheel, gear selector and floor mats.

Otherwise, equipment found on the XLT remain as is, and these include an eight-inch SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, six speakers, 4.2-inch colour multi info display, six-way powered driver’s seat, four-way powered front passenger seat and electrically foldable side mirrors.

Exterior colour options for the FX4 in the Australian market besides Shadow Black (which should presumably be the leading choice for most) are Arctic White, True Red, Meteor Grey and Aluminium Silver, but it remains to be seen what SDAC will offer from the colour palette.

Under the bonnet, the FX4 features the 2.2 litre TDCi VGT turbodiesel engine as seen on the XLT, the Puma unit continuing on with its output of 160 PS at 3,200 rpm and 385 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,600 rpm unchanged. The mill is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, a four-wheel drive system with on-the-fly shifting and an electronic-locking rear differential.

To usher things in, SDAC is announcing that the first 150 customers who purchase the FX4 will receive accessories worth RM5,398 for free. These consist of a matte black extended sports bar (which curiously is part of the listed FX4 package component set in other markets) and executive window film tint as well as an in-built, high definition Digital Video Recorder (DVR).

The company adds that customers who would like to place a vehicle booking ahead of the launch in order to take advantage of the free accessories can reach out to the Ford Digital Salesperson at +60192041200 from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, from which the dedicated WhatsApp channel will link customers to an authorised Ford salesperson at a dealership located nearest to them.