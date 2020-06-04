In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 4 June 2020 10:21 am / 6 comments

The Toyota Hilux has been given its second facelift, which brings a significant amount of changes to the pick-up truck’s styling, powertrains and list of available equipment.

Starting with the changes on the outside, the new Hilux boasts a much larger version of its Tacoma-style, hexagonal-shaped front grille that was part of its first facelift. The surrounding trim is also thicker this time around and meets up with more new, angular headlamps, which feature bi-LED projectors as well as LED indicators and positioning lamps on higher-end variants.

Other changes at the front include L-shaped fog lamp surrounds that help to frame the pick-up’s new face, along with a slim centre intake in the lower apron. Moving to the rear, we find redesigned LED taillights with hexagonal-shaped graphics and there is now an option for an electric powered aluminium roll cover for the bed.

The alloy wheel options have also been revised, with lesser variants receiving 17-inch six-spoke rollers, while the 18-inch items get a redesign with a more distinctive two-tone look. Additionally, three new exterior colours – Emotional Red II, Dark Blue and Oxide Bronze metallic – have been added to the palette. As before, three body styles – single, extra and double cab – will be available, depending on the market the pick-up truck is sold in.

Those concerned about the utilitarian capabilities of the Hilux will be glad to know that all body types with a 4×4 automatic drivetrain now have the same one-tonne payload and 3.5-tonne towing capability to match manual variants. On 4×2 automatic diesel variants, the latter has been bumped up by 300 kg to 2.8 tonnes.

Revisions inside the interior are a little less extreme by comparison, with a new design for the instrument cluster and the 4.2-inch multi-info display nestled within it. There’s also an eight-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, which can be specified with a nine-speaker JBL sound system that comes with an 800-watt, eight-channel amplifier and Clari-Fi technology.

Toyota Hilux Invincible grade (Europe)

The list of equipment consists of keyless entry and start, satellite navigation, automatic air-conditioning as well as front and rear parking sensors, among others. European markets get an Invincible grade that comes with a specific front grille and bumper, a skid plate, overfenders, wheels and tailgate.

In terms of engines, the 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre turbodiesel four-cylinder gets a power boost to now make 204 PS and 500 Nm of torque, which is more than the previous 177 PS and 450 Nm. This is still paired to either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, and Toyota claims the Hilux will get from zero to 100 km/h in 10 seconds, while returning an average fuel consumption of 7.8 l/100 km.

For other markets like Australia, the engine line-up includes the existing 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre turbodiesel (150 PS and 400 Nm) and 2TR-FE 2.7 litre petrol (166 PS and 245 Nm) four-pots, with the option of 4×2 or 4×4 drivetrains. Suspension upgrades – including revised shock absorbers, new bushings and an improved leaf spring design – help to provide a more comfortable ride, particularly over rough roads and with low loads.