In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 24 April 2020 4:58 pm / 0 comments

Last month, it was reported that the Toyota Hilux would receive a second facelift to keep up with its newer rivals, and we’re now getting a look at what this redesign will look like. Dubai dealer Milele Motors has released a number of what seem to be official internal images of the revised pick-up truck, and it looks like the Hilux is in for a major overhaul – at least, on the exterior.

The first facelift, introduced just two years into the truck’s lifecycle, already added a large Tacoma-style hexagonal grille, but for 2021 it will apparently be even bigger, with twin slats that are finished in metallic black on higher-end models. Toyota is clearly following the lead of Isuzu, which introduced a gaping maw to its new D-Max last year.

The surrounding trim, available in either metallic grey or chrome depending on the variant, is also much thicker and it is flanked by new, more angular headlights (the first facelift reused the original lamps). Lower-end variants will continue to get halogens but with LED indicators and positioning lamps, whereas top-of-the-range models will receive bi-LED projectors to replace the outgoing LED low beam and halogen high beam.

Finishing off the front fascia are the L-shaped fog light surrounds that frame the grille, along with a slim centre inlet. Higher grades will also gain redesigned LED tail lights with hexagonal light guides. The alloy wheel options will also be revised, with the base 17-inch six-spoke rollers appearing to have been lifted from the Fortuner, and the 18-inch items getting a redesign with a more distinctive two-tone look.

We even get a glimpse of the available colours, with Emotional Red II from the latest Prius and Camry joining the list. Certain markets will also receive a new Oxide Bronze Metallic and Dark Blue Mica – the latter should be familiar to owners of the new Vios.

A report from CarAdvice suggested that the Hilux will also get some mild interior tweaks, including the fitment of a new infotainment system that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (UMW Toyota Motor has its own head unit on higher-end models, which already has these features built in).

The facelift should also see revisions to the 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel, with higher outputs and updates to address particulate filter clogging issues (this is specific to countries that have the filter, which Malaysia doesn’t get). Japanese reports suggest the mill could also make its way to the more rugged next-generation Land Cruiser, and it should also be introduced in the Fortuner and the Land Cruiser Prado.

Australian models, even the most basic ones, already come equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance systems, including autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and traffic sign recognition. The facelift could see these features be rolled out across more regions – especially in Southeast Asia – to compete with more modern pick-ups.

The aforementioned CarAdvice report floated an Australian launch as soon as late July or early August, but warned that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could shift that timeline. What do you think of the facelifted Hilux’s more extroverted new design? Sound off in the comments after the jump.