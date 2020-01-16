In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 16 January 2020 3:53 pm / 0 comments

The current-generation Toyota Land Cruiser made its debut in late 2007, and the venerable 4×4’s forthcoming successor appears set to make its arrival in August this year, according to Japan’s Best Car Web. In line with the overall technology direction adopted by the industry, the next Land Cruiser is said to feature a hybrid powertrain to replace the model’s long-running V8 engine.

The new entry will be a 3.5 litre V6 hybrid engine which produces 299 PS at 6,600 rpm and 356 Nm of torque at 5,100 rpm, the Japanese site reported, which is slightly down on outputs compared to the 318 PS at 5,600 rpm and 460 Nm of torque at 3,400 rpm produced by the 4.6 litre petrol V8 in the outgoing model.

The stated output figures for the hybrid V6 could be for the combustion engine alone; for comparison, the petrol unit in the Lexus LS 500h and the LC 500h makes 295 hp and 350 Nm of torque, while its electric motors contribute 176 hp and 300 Nm for a total system output of 354 hp; it remains to be seen if the 5.7 litre V8 in the US-market Land Cruiser will remain or be discontinued.

The Japanese report notes that the next Land Cruiser driveline will adopt the Multi Stage Hybrid System, which is Lexus’ combination of a traditional hybrid continuously variable transmission (CVT) and a four-speed automatic gearbox. In the case of the next Land Cruiser, this will be mated with full-time 4WD, the report said.

The Land Cruiser will also be the latest to adopt the firm’s TNGA platform to help with weight reduction while retaining the ladder-frame structure for superior off-roading performance, the report noted, adding that the forthcoming model will include a choice of two cabin configuration – a three-row layout with eight seats, and a two-row layout with five seats; wheelbase is expected to grow by 50 mm.

The ladder-frame 4×4 will also gain the latest iteration of the Toyota Safety Sense suite of active safety features. This includes pre-crash safety (collision avoidance support with pedestrian detection and millimetre-wave radar plus monocular camera), radar-guided cruise control with brake control, lane departure alert, automatic high beam and more. The next Land Cruiser is expected to add cyclist detection, sign oversight prevention support and radar cruise control with a wider speed range.

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

The Land Cruiser Prado is also slated for updating, though an estimated two-year difference in between model debuts of the Land Cruiser and Land Cruiser Prado suggests that the next Prado will likely see its generational change in 2022. Like the bigger Land Cruiser, the Land Cruiser Prado is based on a ladder-frame structure, and also comes in two seating configurations; the Prado gets a choice of five or seven seats.

Details for the one-size-down Land Cruiser Prado successor have yet to be revealed, though it is likely that its later debut could also see it adopt the TNGA platform for ladder-frame structures, and continue to use its 2.7 litre petrol and 2.8 litre four-cylinder diesel units as used in the Toyota Fortuner.

