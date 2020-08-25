In Cars, Ford, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 25 August 2020 12:55 pm / 3 comments

The local Ford Ranger T6 line-up has been updated for 2020 – besides the introduction of a new FX4 variant, both the Raptor and Wildtrak now come with additional kit. On the Raptor, these are new headlights and autonomous emergency braking (AEB), while the Wildtrak also features the new headlight as well as a new 18-inch twin-six spoke wheel.

The new headlight now comes with a square projector lens, and the lighting units have been changed to brighter bi-LED units, replacing the previous xenon main beam/halogen high beam configuration. The 4WD variant also comes with a USB port behind the rear view mirror to shorten the charging cable length needed for a dashcam.

The three items, along with a revision to the exterior colour palette, are the only changes in the Wildtrak update. The number of exterior colours remain at four, but there are two new shades – Arctic White and Meteor Grey take over from the previous Frozen White and Magnetic. The previously seen Saber and Absolute Black continue on.

There are no changes to the mechanicals, the Wildtrak continuing to be powered by a 2.0 litre EcoBlue turbodiesel, the mill offering 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 2,000 rpm in its Bi-Turbo tune on the 4×4 variant. The unit is paired with a Ford 10R80 10-speed automatic gearbox with SelectShift manual override.

Likewise, the safety and driver assist items as seen previously. The Wildtrak 4×4 is equipped with six airbags, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control.

The list also includes semi-automatic parallel parking, which scans for spots and steers itself while parking as well as active noise cancellation. Meanwhile, interior kit includes dual-zone auto air-conditioning, leather seats and a six-speaker SYNC 3 infotaiment system with an eight-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

The 2020 Ranger 2.0L Wildtrak 4×4 Automatic is priced at RM150,388 on-the-road without insurance, which is a RM5,500 increase from the RM144,888 it was priced at when the second facelift made its local debut in late 2018.