15 May 2020

Following the announcement of the 2020 Ford Ranger Raptor for the Malaysian market, we now have a closer look at the Blue Oval’s flagship mid-sized pick-up truck for this region. Priced at RM208,888 on-the-road without insurance, the beefed-up dual-cab Ranger is RM9,000 more expensive than previously, but it now comes with added driver assistance systems for the extra outlay.

To recap, the Ranger Raptor packs a 2.0 litre biturbo diesel four-cylinder engine which produces 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque, transmitted to a 10-speed Getrag 10R80 automatic gearbox to all four wheels, as featured on the Ranger Wildtrak 4X4. As par for the flagship Ranger course, a high- and low-range driveline ratio selector is located beside the gearlever.

The 2020 model-year Ranger Raptor brings LED headlights with square projector units which replace the outgoing xenon setup, and adds front parking sensors. Inside, it gains a front passenger seatbelt reminder, and a USB port is located near the rear-view mirror to provide convenient power supply for a dash cam.

More aggressive exterior bodywork aside, the Ranger Raptor is set apart from other Ranger variants by its reinforced ladder-frame chassis as well as a raised suspension setup, courtesy of Fox Racing dampers and rear axle coil springs with a Watt’s linkage. A larger footprint for the Ranger Raptor comes courtesy of all-terrain tyres, here measuring 285/70 on 17-inch wheels.

Standard equipment on the 2020 Ranger Raptor includes keyless entry, push-button start, automatic lights and wipers, self-dimming rear-view mirror, cruise control, active noise cancellation, dual-zone air-conditioning, SYNC 3 infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support and a 230-volt power socket for the rear occupants.

Safety equipment here is comprised of six airbags and stability control, and the aforementioned driver assistance systems include autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection and lane keeping assist. This package still omits adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring from the Wildtrak, however.

A subtle change to the exterior colour palette applies to the 2020 Ranger Raptor, with the previous Lightning Blue replaced by the Ford Performance Blue seen on the example here. For those who prefer monochrome, the Conquer Grey, Absolute Black and Arctic White options continue to be available. The 2020 Ford Ranger Raptor is supported by a three-year, 100,000 km manufacturer’s warranty.