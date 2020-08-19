In Cars, Ford, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 19 August 2020 2:47 pm / 4 comments

Late last year, Ford gave the Ranger T6 range a mild update, and the running changes to the pick-up line-up for the 2020 model year saw new kit going on the Raptor, with new headlights and autonomous emergency braking (AEB) being added to the model. A new variant, the FX4, was also introduced.

Both the updated Raptor and FX4 have already been introduced locally, and as it turns out, so has the 2020 version of the Wildtrak 4×4. We picked up on it while browsing the Ford Malaysia website, and was told that it has been on sale since late June.

The Wildtrak was also part of the update last year, although you’d be hard pressed to notice the changes, because there aren’t many. The visual giveaways are a new 18-inch twin-six spoke wheel and a new headlight design, which now features a square projector lens.

The lighting units have been changed to brighter bi-LED units, and these replace the previous xenon main beam. halogen high beam configuration. The 4WD variant also gets a USB port behind the rear view mirror to shorten the charging cable length needed for a dashcam.

These three changes are all there are to the Wildtrak update. Okay, four, if you count the exterior colour palette. There are four colour choices, but there are two new shades named. Saber and Absolute Black remain, while Arctic White and Meteor Grey take over from the previous Frozen White and Magnetic.

Otherwise, no changes to the kit count and mechanicals. The Wildtrak is powered by a 2.0 litre EcoBlue turbodiesel, with the unit on the 4×4 being a Bi-Turbo offering 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 2,000 rpm. The mill is paired with a Ford 10R80 10-speed automatic gearbox with SelectShift manual override.

All the safety and driver assist items seen previously continue on. The list includes forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and semi-automatic parallel parking, which scans for spots and steers itself while parking.

The update however increases the price of the vehicle – the 2020 Ranger 2.0L Wildtrak 4×4 Automatic now goes for RM150,388 on-the-road without insurance. That’s a RM5,500 increase from the RM144,888 it was priced at when the second facelift made its local debut in late 2018.