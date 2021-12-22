In Cars, Isuzu, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 22 December 2021 7:46 pm / 0 comments

Isuzu Malaysia officially launched the third-generation D-Max here about eight months ago. The pick-up range comprises seven variants, priced between RM89k for the entry-level Single Cab model to RM142k for the range-topping X-Terrain seen here.

While the rest of the range have the option of a smaller 1.9 litre lump, the X-Terrain is exclusively powered by the big boy 4JJ3 3.0 litre turbodiesel engine. It gets a new engine head and turbocharger, and makes 190 PS and 450 Nm of torque. That’s a 13 PS and 70 Nm increase over the older 4JJ1 3.0L unit.

On paper, the 3.0L mill’s output may appear to be lagging behind the competition, but Isuzu typically “downtunes” the engine in favour of reliability. There’s a reason why Isuzu Malaysia is confident with giving the X-Terrain a seven-year unlimited mileage warranty! Oh, the engine is also rated for B20 biodiesel.

