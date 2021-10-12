In Cars, Isuzu, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 12 October 2021 4:55 pm / 0 comments

Isuzu Malaysia has expanded the number of D-Max variants to eight with the introduction of the new 1.9L 4×2 AT Plus, which is priced at RM100,999 on-the-road without insurance. No sales tax exemption here because pick-up trucks are classified as commercial vehicles and are not eligible.

The new variant, as with others in the D-Max range, comes fully imported (CBU) from Thailand and slots in between the existing 1.9L 4×4 MT Standard and 1.9L 4×4 AT Standard in terms of pricing. It is also the only one that comes with a rear-wheel drive powertrain, as all others are four-wheel drive.

According to Isuzu Malaysia, only 28% of Malaysian pick-up truck users frequently engage their vehicle’s 4×4 system, so adding a 4×2 variant makes sense for customers who prefer a powertrain that is less complex.

As the name suggests, the new variant is powered by Isuzu’s RZ4E-TC 1.9 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that serves up 150 PS at 3,600 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 2,600 rpm.

Drive is sent to the rear wheels via six-speed torque converter automatic with a sequential shift function. Without a transfer case, front differential and ancillary drive system, the 1.9L 4×2 AT Plus has a kerb weight of 1,830 kg, which is 85 kg less than the 1.9L 4×4 AT Standard.

On that mention, the new variant’s kit list is nearly identical to the 1.9L 4×4 AT Standard, with standard items being 17-inch alloy wheels, bi-LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, bulb-type taillights and front fog lamps, a matte grey front grille, powered side mirrors with integrated LED indicators, side steps and a bed liner. Small exterior differences involve the door and tailgate handles, which are body colour on the AT Plus and Silver on the AT Standard, along with the addition “4×2 Auto Plus” decals.

Click to enlarge

Moving inside, the AT Plus gets four-spoke, multi-function steering wheel that is wrapped in leather instead of the AT Standard’s urethane unit. Beyond this, it’s once again similar, as the AT Plus comes with an e-Lumax instrument cluster featuring a 4.2-inch colour LCD display, a seven-inch touchscreen head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, six speaker, manual, single-zone air-conditioning with rear vents, manual seats and fabric upholstery.

The same could be said of the safety features, which includes two airbags (dual front), ESC, traction control, ABS, EBD, brake assist, hill start assist, hill descent control, brake override system, emergency stop signal, four reverse sensors and Isofix child seat anchors. A reverse camera is also standard on the new variant, but isn’t found on the AT Standard.

Isuzu Malaysia offers the 1.9L 4×2 AT Plus in a choice of five colours (Valencia Orange, Sapphire Blue, Mercury Silver, Onyx Black and Splash White) – same options as the 1.9L 4×4 AT Standard – and there’s also an optional sport bar for an additional RM1,320. A five-year, 150,000-km warranty is included with every purchase.

With the new variant introduction, the D-Max line-up in Malaysia is now as follows (prices are for Peninsular Malaysia for individual registrations):