In Cars, Isuzu, Local News / By Mick Chan / 16 February 2023 7:00 pm / 1 comment

The third-generation Isuzu D-Max range gets a refresh for the 2023 model year, with revisions applied inside and out bringing updates in terms of aesthetics as well as equipment.

Pricing for the 2023 Isuzu D-Max range in Malaysia starts from RM94,949.20 for the 1.9L 4X4 MT Single Cab and RM101,888.40 for the 3.0L 4X4 MT Single Cab, followed by the 1.9L 4X4 MT Standard at RM104,099.20 and the 1.9L 4X4 AT Standard at RM111,499.20.

The 1.9L 4X2 Auto Plus is priced at RM105,499.20, while the 1.9L 4X4 AT Premium and 3.0L AT Premium are priced at RM129,149.20 and RM135,638.40, respectively. The 3.0L 4X4 X-Terrain – previously updated in June 2022 – caps the lot at RM150,938.40; all prices listed are for individual private registration in Peninsular Malaysia.

The number of variants offered in the 2023 D-Max line-up remains as before, where the double-cab automatic range is topped by the 4X4 X-Terrain with the 3.0L turbodiesel engine, followed by the 4×4 Premium with 3.0L and 1.9L powertrains, the 1.9L Auto Plus and the 1.9L Standard. The double cab manual transmission model in Standard trim gets the 1.9L engine, while the single-cab manual gets both 3.0L and 1.9L engines.

These continue to be the 4JJ3-TCX 2,999 cc litre inline-four cylinder VGS turbodiesel producing 190 PS at 3,600 rpm and 450 Nm of torque from 1,600 rpm to 2,600 rpm, and the RZ4E-TC 1,898 cc inline-four cylinder VGS turbodiesel that makes 150 PS at 3,600 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 1,800 rpm to 2,600 rpm.

These are paired with either a six-speed automatic with sequential shift, or a six-speed manual; new to the mechanical specification for 2023 is an electronically actuated differential lock that is now standard across the D-Max range.

Leading the list of latest changes are the new exterior colours for the top X-Terrain and Premium variants, which include the Islay Gray Mica finish seen here on the flagship 3.0L 4X4 AT X-Terrain, as well as for the Premium. Meanwhile, Dolomite White Pearl (X-Terrain and Premium) replaces Silky Pearl White, and Biarritz Blue Metallic (Premium, Auto Plus and Standard AT) replaces the previously discontinued Sapphire Blue.

Exterior revisions for the 2023 D-Max include a new grille that does away with the vertical elements of the outgoing design, and rolling stock now includes an 18-inch, six-Y-spoke wheel design in a dark finish for the X-Terrain and Premium variants, alongside a 17-inch six-spoke design in silver for the Auto Plus and Standard.

New combination tail lamp housings can be found on the X-Terrain and Premium variants, with the X-Terrain in particular getting a dark grey finish for the roof rails, door mirrors, door and tailgate handles, front bumper, side steps and over-fenders, plus silver finishing for the lower bumper garnish.

Inside, the leather upholstery for the X-Terrain and Premium variants get a new design and is finished in black, plus black soft-touch surfaces and for the X-Terrain in particular, interior trim sections in a Café Brown metallic finish.

Infotainment continues to be through the nine-inch touchscreen that provides Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wired connectivity, along with Bluetooth. This also offers a 360-degree view of the vehicle’s surroundings, which can be activated by the AVM button to the right of the steering column.

A wireless phone charger continues to output 15 watts, though now gains a power switch with LED status indicator just ahead of the charging pad, and is specified on the X-Terrain, Premium and Auto Plus. The X-Terrain and Premium also gain a 2.1A USB Type C charging outlet.

The X-Terrain range-topper gets blue interior ambient lighting as well as front and rear digital video recorders, with the front camera recording at up to 1440p and the rear camera at up to 1080p to a supplied 64GB memory card, and footage can be transferred via WiFi through a smartphone app.

For safety equipment, the 2023 D-Max range gets as standard (for the 4X4 Single Cab and 4X4 Standard) two airbags for the driver and front passenger, ABS, EBD with brake assist, electronic stability control, traction control, hill start assist, hill descent control, brake override, emergency stop signal, seat belt reminder for all seats and a rear differential lock.

The 1.9L 4X2 Auto Plus adds a reverse camera displayed on the seven-inch touchscreen head unit, while the Premium adds ADAS features with a blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert.

The range-topping X-Terrain brings the full complement of ADAS featuring forward collision warning, AEB, turn assist, pedal misapplication mitigation, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beam, lane departure warning, manual speed limiter and multi-collision brake in addition to blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert, while passive safety kit brings a total of seven airbags in this top variant.

Warranty coverage is five years or 150,000 km for all variants of the 2023 Isuzu D-Max, save for the X-Terrain which gets a seven-year, unlimited mileage warranty.

GALLERY: 2023 Isuzu D-Max 3.0L 4X4 AT X-Terrain