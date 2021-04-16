In Car Reviews, Cars, Isuzu, Video Reviews, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 16 April 2021 4:48 pm / 1 comment

Isuzu Malaysia has released details of the third-generation D-Max in full, and we now know that there will be seven variants to choose from when the pick-up officially goes on sale starting April 26. Prices start from RM89k to RM142k, and all of them are fully imported from Thailand.

Sitting at the top of the range is the 3.0L 4×4 AT X-Terrain, which is priced at RM141,938. It’s the only variant to get Isuzu’s full suite of advanced driver assist system, as well as more upmarket appointments such as the nine-inch touchscreen head unit, brown leather upholstery, and dark headlining.

Powering the pick-up is the automaker’s updated 4JJ3 3.0 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, which produces 190 PS and 450 Nm of torque. That is 13 PS and 70 Nm more than what the older 4JJ1 3.0L lump made, and this is thanks to a new engine head, turbocharger, and beefier internals.

Lastly, the D-Max gets a five-year or 150,000 km warranty coverage as standard, but only the range-topping 3.0L 4×4 AT X-Terrain gets a seven-year unlimited mileage warranty coverage. The X-Terrain is also available in Valencia Orange and Sapphire Blue only. Watch the video to find out what we think of it!

GALLERY: 2021 Isuzu D-Max 3.0L 4×4 AT X-Terrain