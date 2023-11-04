PACE 2023: Volvo hybrids with VSA5+; RM16k instant principal reduction on C40 EV financed with VCFS

Posted in Local News, Volvo / By Mick Chan / November 4 2023 3:43 pm

Volvo is participating in the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) that is ongoing, today and tomorrow (November 4 and 5) at the Setia City Convention Centre, and the Swedish brand has brought its range of electrified vehicles to the event.

The XC90 Recharge T8 represents the brand’s seven-seater PHEV entry at the event, while the C40 and XC40 Recharge Pure Electric are the manufacturer’s full BEV entries, alongside electrified, combustion-engined variants of the XC40 and XC60.

For those ready to go fully electric, booking a C40 Recharge Pure Electric at PACE 2023 will bring an instant principal reduction of RM16,000 when financing the vehicle through Volvo Car Financial Services.

Prospective buyers can also select from the marque’s range of plug-in hybrid vehicles, and each booking of a Volvo PHEV at PACE 2023 will bring a complimentary Volvo Service Agreement 5 Plus (VSA 5+) package worth RM12,900, and a complimentary Polestar Performance Optimisation software upgrade worth RM3,888 for even more performance, and an instant rebate of RM7,000.

In addition, new Volvo bookings made at PACE 2023 will also score the buyer RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners. These include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

Alongside Volvo at PACE 2023 are car brands including BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria); Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star); Audi, Volkswagen, Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Subaru; Hyundai; BYD and Isuzu. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at the show.

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, chiefly in Malaysia. The event is also co-sponsored by myTukar, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

Whether its a hybrid or full BEV you’re aiming to book at PACE, come on over to PACE 2023 that is at the Setia City Convention Centre this weekend.

