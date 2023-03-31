In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Video Reviews, Videos, Volvo / By Mick Chan / 31 March 2023 2:32 pm / 1 comment

Arriving towards the end of last year, the 2023 Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric joined the Swedish brand’s range of fully electric models in Malaysia which was led by the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric which was facelifted in November 2022.

Priced at RM288,888, the C40 is on sale in Malaysia solely in dual-motor all-wheel-drive form, producing 408 PS and 660 Nm of torque combined, and this enables a 0-100 km/h time of 4.7 seconds, or 0.2 second quicker than the equivalent XC40 Recharge Pure Electric.

Power comes from the 78 kWh battery (75 kWh usable) that provides up to 450 km of range based on the WLTP test cycle, which is slightly improved over the 438 km managed by the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric with the same battery pack and powertrain.

DC fast charging can be done at up to 150 kW, which yields a 0-80% recharge in just 28 minutes. Meanwhile, 11 kW AC charging via the Type 2 connection takes 7.5 hours for a full charge.

The C40 is certainly quick on the road, though there are drawbacks as the sloping, 70 mm-lower roofline that gives the C40 its distinct look – and improved drag – also brings compromise in rear headroom compared to the XC40 that shares its width (1,863 mm) and wheelbase (2,702 mm). The roof itself has a panoramic glass panel which does without a shade and is therefore permanently uncovered.

Infotainment is handled in the C40 by a nine-inch Android Automotive OS-powered infotainment display, while compatible phones can be charged on the Qi wireless charging pad. A 600-watt Harman Kardon sound system with 14 speakers brings the audio, while further conveniences come courtesy of the hands-free powered tailgate, a 30-litre ‘frunk’ (front trunk) and ambient lighting.

Active safety kit as standard in the C40 includes the City Safety suite (collision avoidance & mitigation with intersection support; pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection), front and rear collision warning and mitigation support, Driver Alert Control, Lane Keeping Aid, Run-Off Road Mitigation with Road Edge Detection, Oncoming Lane Mitigation, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Steer Assist and Cross Traffic Alert (CTA) with Autobrake.

What do we think of the Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric here in Malaysia? Watch the video here as Hafriz Shah puts the EV through its paces.