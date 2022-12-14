In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 14 December 2022 12:18 pm / 9 comments

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has added a second electric vehicle to its line-up with the launch of the C40 Recharge, which joins the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric that was recently facelifted for the 2023 model year.

The C40 is a little more unique than its fellow stablemate as it is only offered with an electric powertrain (the brand’s first to be designed as such), which isn’t the case with the XC40 that is also available with mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid power. Making its global debut last March, the C40 sits on the same Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform and features a distinctive design that some might find appealing.

This isn’t immediately obvious when viewing both models from the front, but as you circle around, you’ll spot the C40’s coupe-like roofline that is accentuated by a prominent dual-element roof spoiler, an integrated tailgate wing and restyled LED taillights.

The more dynamic shape maintains the same width (1,863 mm) and wheelbase (2,702 mm) as the XC40, but the C40 is slightly longer at 4,431 mm (+6 mm). More importantly, the attractive roofline sees a 70 mm reduction in overall height at 1,582 mm, which helps reduce drag. One downside is boot space, which drops to 413 litres from the XC40’s 460 litres, while headroom also takes a hit (C40 compared to XC40).

However, The sleeker shape nets you improved range over the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric’s 438 km, with the C40 quoted as providing up to 450 km on a single charge following the WLTP. This is despite sharing the same all-wheel drive electric powertrain, which consists of a 78-kWh (75 kWh usable) lithium-ion battery powering a pair of electric motors – one for each axle – rated for a total system output of 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 660 Nm of torque.

The 0-100 km/h time is also reduced to 4.7 seconds, or two tenths quicker than the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric. Charging times are identical, with the C40 taking about 7.5 hours for a full charge with an AC input (Type 2 connection) of 11 kW. There’s also DC fast charging up to 150 kW with a CCS2 connection, where a 0-80% state of charge (SoC) is achieved in just 28 minutes.

As for the interior, it’s pretty much a carbon copy of the XC40, with a nine-inch touchscreen being the highlight of the dashboard, while ahead of the driver is a familiar-looking steering wheel and 12-inch digital instrument cluster.

The C40’s looks come with a price tag of RM288,888 on-the-road without insurance, which equates to an additional premium of RM10,000 when compared to the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric. Like the car it is derived from, the C40 is a locally-assembled (CKD) model produced at Volvo Car Manufacturing Malaysia’s plant in Shah Alam. As such, the C40 will benefit from the government’s incentives for CKD EVs until December 31, 2025.

For the money, the kit list includes LED headlamps, 19-inch five-double spoke black diamond cut wheels, a Charcoal interior with Charcoal Connect Suede textile/Microtech upholstery, backlit Topography trim décor, dual-zone climate control with a PM2.5 air purifier and rear vents, an Android Automotive OS-powered infotainment system with built-in Google services, a 600-watt Harman Kardon sound system with 14 speakers, a Qi wireless phone charger and powered front seats.

2023 Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric Malaysian spec sheet; click to enlarge

A four-year Digital Service Package (DSP) is included to enable the connected features, as is a panoramic sunroof (the XC40 doesn’t come with one), a hands-free powered tailgate, ambient lighting and a seven-metre-long 10 A public charging cable.

As you’d expect of a Volvo, the safety and driver assistance systems are comprehensive and include the City Safety suite (collision avoidance & mitigation with intersection support; pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection), front and rear collision warning and mitigation support, Driver Alert Control, Lane Keeping Aid, Run-Off Road Mitigation with Road Edge Detection, Oncoming Lane Mitigation, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Steer Assist and Cross Traffic Alert (CTA) with Autobrake.

Customers will have five colours to choose from, namely Fjord Blue, Black Stone, Silver Dawn, Crystal White and Sage Green. Each purchase will come with a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty, an eight-year, 160,000-km battery warranty, five years/100,000 km free service, plus five-year roadside assistance. Online bookings start today from 8pm onwards and will be available for viewing at all authorised Volvo dealers in Malaysia from 15 December, 2022 onwards.