In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 22 November 2022 6:26 pm / 0 comments

Following our previous report of the Volvo XC60 being updated for the 2023 model year in Malaysia, we now bring you live photos of the SUV in its base variant, the B5 Plus. Retailing at RM320,888 on-the-road without insurance, the B5 Plus replaces the previous B5 Momentum and joins the range-topping Recharge T8 Ultimate plug-in hybrid that we covered earlier.

Mechanically, the B5 Plus retains the same 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, which is augmented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system with an integrated starter generator (ISG) between the engine and eight-speed automatic transmission.

The ISG is rated at 14 PS and 40 Nm and works with the engine to produce a total system output of 263 PS at 6,000 rpm and 390 Nm from 1,800 to 4,800 rpm. Performance-wise, the B5 Plus will get from 0-100 km/h in 6.9 seconds on its way to a limited top speed of 180 km/h.

In terms of styling, the B5 Plus doesn’t get the range-topper’s sporty R-Design exterior (revealed last year). Instead, it bears more resemblance to the previous Inscription look, albeit with a lot less chrome garnish on the exterior. Another easy clue is the 19-inch five-V-spoke black diamond-cut alloy wheels that appear different from the PHEV’s five-double spoke black diamond-cut units.

Inside, the B5 Plus comes with a Charcoal interior and is offered with two different upholstery and décor trim combinations – Charcoal Moritz with Metal Mesh décor as well as Maroon Brown Moritz with Linear Lime décor – the latter being what you see here. As for the exterior, this hue is the new Bright Dusk, with alternatives being Crystal White, Onyx Black and Denim Blue.

As for equipment, dual-zone climate control comes standard, as do powered front seats with memory function, an Android Automotive OS-powered infotainment system with a nine-inch touchscreen, a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, LED headlamps and a 12.3-inch digital instrument display.

Safety-wise, the B5 Plus is on par with the PHEV, retaining the same active safety features, including collision avoidance with pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection as well as steering support and braking, Pilot Assist Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capability, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring with steering assist, a 360-degree camera, run-off road mitigation, front and rear collision warning and mitigation support and rear cross traffic alert with braking.