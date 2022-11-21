In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 21 November 2022 2:47 pm / 3 comments

Here’s a live gallery of the new Volvo XC60 that has been updated for the 2023 model year in Malaysia. Pictured here is the range-topping variant called the Recharge T8 Ultimate that retails at RM355,888, which is one of two options, with the other being the base B5 Plus for RM320,888.

These variants replace the previous duo that are the B5 Momentum and Recharge T8 Inscription Plus, and their asking prices are on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of a standard five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

The Recharge T8 Ultimate gets a further eight-year, 160,000-km warranty for its plug-in hybrid battery. Said battery has an increased energy capacity of 18.8 kWh that enables an electric-only range of 81 km, as per a prior update introduced in May this year.

Other elements of the PHEV powertrain include a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine providing 317 PS at 6,000 rpm and 400 Nm from 3,000 to 5,400 rpm, a rear electric motor (to complete the all-wheel drive layout) rated at 145 PS and 309 Nm as well as an eight-speed automatic transmission. This setup has a total system output of 462 PS and 709 Nm for a 0-100 km/h time of 4.8 seconds, a 180 km/h top speed and a combined fuel consumption as low as 1.6 l/100 km.

Visual changes are evident at the front, with the Recharge T8 Ultimate wearing the newer R-Design exterior package (revealed last year) instead of the Inscription look. The distinctive “X-wing” profile of the front bumper, square-mesh grille insert and a more expressive rear bumper are key identifiers of the 2023 model year XC60 PHEV.

Click to enlarge

Standard kit for the range-topper include 19-inch five-double spoke black diamond-cut alloy wheels, an Android Automotive OS-based infotainment system with a 9-inch touchscreen, a 1,100-watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system, dual-zone climate control, powered front seats with memory function, an Orrefors crystal gearknob, a head-up display, full LED headlamps with Active High Beam as well as active bending lights, Charcoal interior with Charcoal Open Grid Textile upholstery and Metal Mesh décor.

The XC60 retains the same active safety features, including collision avoidance with pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection as well as steering support and braking, Pilot Assist Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capability, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring with steering assist, a 360-degree camera, run-off road mitigation, front and rear collision warning and mitigation support and rear cross traffic alert with braking.