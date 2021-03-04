In Cars, International News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 4 March 2021 2:42 pm / 3 comments

XC60 Inscription

The Volvo XC60 has been given an update, which brings about some minor styling and equipment changes. Based on the Swedish carmaker’s model page, the refreshed SUV will come with a choice of three plug-in hybrid powertrains, all with a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a rear-mounted electric motor for all-wheel drive.

The base option is the Recharge T6 AWD, where the internal combustion engine makes 253 PS (250 hp) and 350 Nm of torque. With the e-motor providing an additional 87 PS (86 hp) and 240 Nm, the total system output is 340 PS (336 hp) and 590 Nm, which is good for a zero to 100 km/h time of 5.9 seconds.

Next up is the Recharge T8 AWD, which uses the same e-motor, but its engine produces 303 PS (299 hp) and 400 Nm, so the combined output is 390 PS (385 hp) and 640 Nm. With more grunt, the century sprint time drops to 5.5 seconds.

At the top is the Recharge T8 AWD Polestar Engineered that provides 405 PS (400 hp) and 670 Nm, with the petrol mill churning out 318 PS (313 hp) and 430 Nm. This is the fastest of the three in the acceleration sprint, requiring just 5.4 seconds to get from a rest to 100 km/h.

XC60 Inscription

Depending on the chosen powertrain, you’ll get around 45 to 53 km of electric-only range, while fuel consumption ranges from 2.4 l/100 km for the T6 and T8, and 3.3 l/100 km for the most powerful option. It isn’t known if the PHEV-only range applies to all markets moving forward, in line with the company’s goal to slowly phase out cars with internal combustion engines in favour of EVs by 2030.

An 11.6-kWh lithium-ion battery juices up the e-motor, and when running on electricity alone, the top speed is 125 km/h. For charging, there’s an onboard AC charger that has a limit of 3.7 kW, whereby a full charge using a Type 2 connection takes around three hours with charger that can meet that wattage.

These specifications are unchanged from what was offered before, but what’s new are the designs of the trim packages for the XC60. Starting with the Inscription, there’s a new front bumper with larger “fog lamp” sections that incorporate a silver trim piece that extends more towards the middle.

XC60 R-Design (left), Polestar Engineered (right)

Further down, the lower apron has been tidied up with a wide-width chrome trim that replaces the skid plate. Meanwhile, the rear also undergoes the simplification process, with the skid plate and exhaust finishers omitted altogether.

If the Inscription is too restrained for your liking, consider the R-Design instead. Compared to the previous version of the package, the new design amps up the aggression with an “X-wing” profile for the bumper that is cradled by body-coloured sections at the base. Further cues include a large lower intake and prominent side “inlets,” while another identifier is the square-mesh grille insert.

The upturned look at base of the front bumper is replicated at the rear as well, although it too loses out on the previous R-Design’s exhaust finishers. Nonetheless, the design of the rear bumper is still sportier in appearance compared to the Inscription, so there’s enough distinction there.

The Polestar Engineered is essentially the sportiest take on the XC60, with the most powerful PHEV powertrain and some unique touches like Öhlins adjustable dampers and Akebono brakes. The exterior styling is similar to the R-Design, save for the forged alloy wheels and dedicated emblems on the outside, plus gold highlights for the cabin.

Inside, the XC60 remains pretty much unchanged, with a choice of different upholsteries and trims depending on the chosen styling package. A revision here is Volvo’s tailored wool blend upholstery, which the company says “represents a leather-free, respectful connection to natural materials.”

Another change involves the infotainment system that integrates Android Automotive OS – not to be confused with Android Auto – providing owners with direct access to several Google services like Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play Store. The system first appeared on the fully-electric XC40 and can supports over-the-air updates so the best features are always available.