In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 17 April 2020 5:33 pm / 0 comments

Volvo Cars Malaysia has updated the XC60 for the 2020 model year, which sees some revisions to the locally-assembled (CKD) SUV’s equipment list. The list of variants and pricing remains the same as before, and includes the T5 Momentum (RM298,888 OTR without insurance), T8 Twin Engine Inscription (RM333,888) and T8 Twin Engine Inscription Plus (RM343,888).

For the powertrain, both T8 Twin Engine variants now come with a new battery boasting an energy capacity of 11.6 kWh, which is an upgrade over the previous unit that had 10.4 kWh. This is similar to what was done with the XC90 that received its facelift here in November last year.

The rest of the setup is unchanged, with a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder Drive-E petrol directing 320 hp and 400 Nm of torque to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

While the engine is tasked with driving the front wheels, an electric motor rated at 87 hp and 240 Nm handles the rear to provide all-wheel drive – the total system output is still 407 hp and 640 Nm. As for the T5 variant, it too comes with a 2.0 litre turbo-four and an eight-speed auto, but with 254 hp and 350 Nm driving all four wheels with an all-wheel drive system.

New for the 2020 model year are two metallic exterior finishes, with Osmium Grey and Bright Silver joining the line-up that also includes Denim Blue, Onyx Black and Crystal White (pearl finish). Unfortunately, Maple Brown and Luminous Sand are no longer offered for the XC60.

Click to enlarge

On the inside, both the T5 and T8 variants now come with a net pocket on the tunnel console on the passenger side. Meanwhile, the Orrefors illuminated crystal gear knob in T8 cars now come in a brand-new design (also found in the facelifted XC90, S90 and V90).

Beyond these changes, the rest of the spec sheet remain the same as before, with all variants equipped with City Safety, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display, a nine-inch Sensus Connect infotainment system, two-zone climate control with rear vents, LED headlamps and leather upholstery.