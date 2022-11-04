In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 4 November 2022 1:13 pm / 1 comment

The Volvo XC60 is yet another model to be updated for the 2023 model year in Malaysia, with two new variants being made available to customers. These follow the Swedish brand’s revised trim structure, which is something we’ve already seen with the V60, XC40 and XC90.

The line-up now starts with the B5 Plus, which replaces the previous B5 Momentum and is priced at RM320,888. This is followed by the Recharge T8 Ultimate retailing at RM355,888 that takes the place of the Recharge T8 Inscription Plus.

These figures are on-the-road without insurance, and when compared to their previous respective variants, the new B5 Plus and Recharge T8 Ultimate cost RM2,000 more. Each purchase comes with a standard five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty as well as an eight-year, 160,000-km warranty for the PHEV battery.

Based on the online configurator put up by Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM), the XC60, at least in Recharge T8 Ultimate guise, gets the newer R-Design exterior package (revealed last year) instead of the Inscription look. This features an “X-wing” profile for the front bumper, a square-mesh grille insert and a more expressive rear bumper.

There’s no option for the B5 Plus in the configurator just yet, but it could get a more reserved exterior, although we’ll have to wait to confirm. Volvo’s new trim structure doesn’t explicitly state the exterior package the XC60 gets, so it can differ from market to market. For instance, in the United Kingdom, the Plus gets the R-Design face, and the Ultimate gets the Inscription, while in Sweden, both the Plus and Ultimate share the Inscription face (it is a little messy now).

What’s assured are the powertrains each variant gets, which remain unchanged from this year’s update. The B5 Plus features a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, an eight-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive and a 48-volt mild hybrid system with an integrated starter generator (ISG) between the engine and transmission.

The ISG is rated at 14 PS and 40 Nm and works with the engine to produce a total system output of 263 PS at 6,000 rpm and 390 Nm from 1,800 to 4,800 rpm. Performance-wise, the B5 Plus will get from 0-100 km/h in 6.9 seconds on its way to a limited top speed of 180 km/h.

Meanwhile, the Recharge T8 Ultimate gets the same top speed but is quicker in the century sprint, taking 4.8 seconds thanks to its more powerful plug-in hybrid powertrain. Essentially the same setup found in the V60 and XC90, there’s a 2.0 litre turbo four-pot making 317 PS at 6,000 rpm and 400 Nm from 3,000 to 5,400 rpm.

This is augmented by a rear electric motor that completes the e-AWD layout and contributes 145 PS and 309 Nm for a system output of 462 PS and 709 Nm. You also get a better combined fuel consumption with the PHEV at 1.6 l/100 km compared to the mild hybrid’s 7.6 l/100 km.

The electric motor is powered by a battery with an increased capacity of 18.8 kWh from 11.6 kWh, which provides nearly double the electric-only range from 45 km to 81 km – this was already introduced as per the May update.

In terms of kit changes, the B5 Plus gets new five-V-spoke black diamond-cut alloy wheels, while the Recharge T8 Ultimate is fitted with five-double spoke black diamond-cut units, both measuring 19 inches.

The PHEV variant now gets a Charcoal interior with Charcoal Open Grid Textile upholstery and Metal Mesh décor (RG0R), while the B5 Plus also gets a Charcoal interior, but with two different upholstery and décor trim combinations – Charcoal Moritz with Metal Mesh décor (RA00) and Maroon Brown Moritz with Linear Lime décor (RA30).

Exterior colours are also different now, with the PHEV available in Crystal White, Onyx Black, a new Fusion Red and Bright Dusk. The B5 Plus’ options are similar but Fusion Red is swapped out for Denim Blue – Dawn Silver has been dropped.

Beyond that, there doesn’t appear to anything different between the two. The Android Automotive OS-based infotainment system with a nine-inch touchscreen was already introduced earlier this year, and like before, the base variant gets a 600-watt, 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, while the PHEV receives the higher-end Bowers & Wilkins setup with 1,100 watts of amplifications and 15 speakers.

Dual-zone climate control is standard across the board, as are powered front seats with memory function, although the PHEV gets further lumbar adjustability. The PHEV also gets an Orrefors crystal gearknob, a head-up display and full LED headlamps with Active High Beam as well as active bending lights.

Safety-wise, the XC60 retains the same active safety features, including collision avoidance with pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection as well as steering support and braking, Pilot Assist Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capability, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring with steering assist, a 360-degree camera, run-off road mitigation, front and rear collision warning and mitigation support and rear cross traffic alert with braking.