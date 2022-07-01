In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 1 July 2022 4:51 pm / 0 comments

Here are the prices of Volvo models sold in Malaysia without the sales and service tax (SST) exemption, which ended yesterday (June 30, 2022) after being extended three times since it was first introduced in June 2020.

The entire Volvo line-up is locally assembled (CKD), so every model previously benefitted from 100% SST exemption. With that gone, prices have gone up by as much as RM24,487.54, which is the case for the sole Recharge T8 Inscription Plus variant of the S90 that now retails at RM368,888 on-the-road without insurance.

Both variants of the XC90 are also costlier after the tax holiday, with the mild hybrid B5 Inscription Plus now going for RM412,888 (+RM24,288.30), and the same goes for the plug-in hybrid Recharge T8 Inscription Plus that is priced at RM428,888 (+RM24,112.73).

It’s the same story for the XC60, with the B5 Momentum and Recharge T8 Inscription Plus seeing increases of RM21,832.17 and RM22,106.52 respectively. Meanwhile, the smallest SUV in the range, the XC40, sees a price hike by as much as RM16,177.18 for the T5 AWD R-Design, while the Recharge T5 R-Design’s increase is slightly less at RM14,069.10 to settle at RM259,888.

The P8 AWD, or Pure Electric version of the XC40 is absent because the 2022 model year allocation has been completely sold out. Customers who are interested will get the facelifted 2023 model year of the XC40 EV instead, although there’s no pricing for that currently. Previously when it was available, the model retailed at RM262,459.75 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of sales tax exemption and EV incentives (exemption of import and excise duties).

As for the 60 Series, the S60 Recharge T8 R-Design will sell for RM303,888, or RM18,692.01 more than the previous asking price with SST exemption. The V60 wagon’s price increase isn’t too far off its sedan sibling, going up by RM18,978.41 to hit RM305,888.