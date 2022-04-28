In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Volvo / By Jonathan Lee / 28 April 2022 12:14 pm / 0 comments

2022 Volvo V60 Recharge T8 shown

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has announced that the company’s 60 and 90 models – namely, the S60, V60, XC60, S90 and XC90 – will soon receive a new Recharge T8 plug-in hybrid powertrain for the 2023 model year. The new models are claimed to offer deliver significantly more electric driving range, lower carbon dioxide emissions, increased performance and enhanced drivability.

The big news is the larger lithium-ion battery, which gets a third layer of cells to increase capacity from 11.6 kWh to 18.8 kWh. This provides a sizeable jump in pure electric range, nearly double the previous 40 to 49 km at between 70 and 90 km, depending on the model. Volvo says the increased range is more than enough to cover the 50 km or so the average owner travels every weekday.

With the bigger battery comes a more powerful electric motor, which drives the rear wheels and pushes out an extra 58 PS at 145 PS. Overall output has been boosted as a result, from 407 PS to 462 PS and from 640 Nm of torque to 709 Nm. The 2.0 litre turbo- and supercharged four-cylinder petrol engine has also been retuned to deliver more power at lower revs and from take-off for a more refined drive.

We get the Australian version of the mill, producing 317 PS (up from 310 PS in other markets) and 400 Nm of torque, hence the 7 PS bump compared to what was initially announced in the global press release. As before, a separate integrated starter generator (ISG) sits between the engine and the eight-speed Aisin automatic gearbox to start the engine as needed; it also offers extra performance under acceleration.

Additionally, the XC60 and S90 will come with a One-Pedal Drive feature, derived from the all-electric XC40 and C40 Recharge P8. The increased regenerative braking improves fuel efficiency and enables the driver to accelerate and slow down using only the throttle.

Other details and specs have not been released just yet, but expect the new cars to get the other 2023 updates, including redesigned wheels, the latest Android-based infotainment system with Google services and a revised trim level naming scheme that ditches the R-Design moniker.

Also confirmed by VCM today is a range-wide price adjustment, which will take effect starting May 1. No actual figures were revealed, but the changes will hit the XC40 T5, XC40 Recharge T5, XC60 B5, and XC90 B5 first, while the new Recharge T8 will get the new pricing when it is rolled out. The company says the existing 2022 Recharge T8 models will continue to be sold at the old prices while stocks last, suggesting there will be an increase for the newer cars.

GALLERY: 2023 Volvo S60 Recharge T8