Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has launched the new XC90 B5 AWD Inscription Plus, which joins the existing XC90 Recharge T8 AWD Inscription Plus in the local line-up. While the latter is a dedicated plug-in hybrid model, the latest offering is a little bit different as it is a mild hybrid, identified by the “B” badging.

The B5 AWD Inscription Plus effectively replaces the T5 AWD Momentum and is priced at RM386,842.12 on-the-road without insurance, and that is inclusive of the ongoing sales tax exemption, which is 100% as this is a locally-assembled (CKD) model. By comparison, the Recharge T8 AWD Inscription Plus retails for a little more at RM393,845.92.

The B5 mild hybrid powertrain is not new to our market, as it is already available with the facelifted XC60 that launched last November. The setup is the same in the XC90, with a Drive-E 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine and eight-speed automatic transmission sending drive to all four wheels.

Sandwiched between the engine and transmission is electric motor that acts as an integrated starter generator (ISG), helping to recuperate kinetic energy under braking and support the engine by providing bursts of 14 PS (13 hp) and 40 Nm. The electric motor, and the lithium-ion battery it is linked to, operate on a 48-volt electrical architecture, with the total system output being 249 PS (246 hp) from 5,400 to 5,700 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 4,800 rpm.

The mild hybrid setup is said to offer smoother start/stop operation and has a fuel consumption rated at 8.2 litres per 100 km, while the 0-100 km/h acceleration time is 7.9 seconds. The top speed is kept at 180 km/h following Volvo’s safety initiative.

In terms of equipment, the new variant is pretty much identical to the Recharge T8 Inscription Plus, with standard items being an active chassis with four-corner air suspension, Inscription exterior styling package, 20-inch 10-spoke black diamond cut alloy wheels with 275/45 profile tyres, full LED headlamps with Active High Beam and Active Bending Lights, LED DRLs, a panoramic sunroof as well as keyless entry and engine start.

The list also includes things like a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a head-up display, an Orrefors crystal gear lever, diamond-cut control knobs, illuminated tread plates, comfort seats with Nappa leather upholstery, powered front seats with memory function, four-zone climate control with second- and third-row vents, a nine-inch Sensus Connect infotainment system (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay supported), a 19-speaker, 1,400-watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system and a wireless phone charger.

It’s the same deal when it comes to safety and driver assistance systems, with City Safety (autonomous emergency braking with steering support), Lane Keeping Aid, run-off road mitigation with road edge detection, oncoming lane mitigation, blind spot monitoring with steer assist, cross traffic alert with auto brake, run-off road protection, Pilot Assist and adaptive cruise control all coming as standard.

A five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty is included with each purchase, and buyers will be able to choose from four exterior colours, including three metallic options (Denim Blue, Onyx Black and Pebble Grey) as well as a single pearl finish (Crystal White).