Volvo’s resurgence in the past decade is truly a story to be marvelled at, having gone through a successful transformative era which saw the introduction of a new range of ravishing cars, most of which are properly luxurious and powerful.
The younger folks may not know this, but Nils Bohlin, a little-known Volvo engineer who invented the V-type three-point safety belt design some 60 years ago, has saved more lives than anyone else in the world. That’s because, instead of monetising his invention, the company chose to share the patented design to competitors in an effort to encourage mass adoption.
Fast forward today, Volvo makes some of the most technically advanced cars from a safety standpoint, but in 2008 it also made a promise that nobody should be seriously injured or killed in a new Volvo car by 2020. It’s a bold proclamation, but there are proactive measures in place to realise that goal.
To start, the company will impose a 180 km/h speed limit on all its cars globally, with hopes to highlight the dangers of speeding. A quick check with a representative from Volvo Cars Malaysia also revealed that the speed cap will be introduced here, although the period with which it will be enforced has yet to be specified.
The problem with speeding, Volvo says, is that above certain speeds, in-car safety technologies are no longer enough to avoid severe injuries and fatalities in the event of an accident. Despite that, speeding remains ubiquitous and is one of the most common reasons for fatalities in traffic. “People simply do not recognise the danger involved in speed,” says Jan Ivarsson, one of Volvo Cars’ leading safety experts. Thoughts, guys?
Comments
Try driving at 90kph and have an idiot pull out of the junction and not accelerating 15meters ahead of u..
Stupidity kills way more than speed..
What’s the use of supercharged, turbocharged, electrifying, and big CC? Volvo better build only 1.5NA
Can I advice you something, Volvo?
Ask the driving to drive responsibly, and don’t be a Nanny.
If Volvo still wanna be Nanny, perhaps Volvo should install “emotion sensor” near driver seat. Once detected @#^@#$ audibly, the car lost 100hp, thus eliminate road bullying. hehe
This would work wonderfully, in Malaysia.
It can mislead ppl that 180km/h is the maximum safe high speed.
Even a Volvo will fail a moose test above 90km/h.
Jokes on you sitting in Volvo and an idiot probably with a Myvi. Anyway still a good initiative but I doubt “genius” in Malaysia will like it.
Bye bye Volvo
Good idea..should limit to 50kmh to really saves life..also price should reduce to rm180k max
Ooooww, speed limit kau announce ye Volvo Malaysia? Yang kau diam2 buang Park Assist Pilot, speaker belakang kat XC40, takde pulak announce. Dah la takde pengurangan harga. #Diam2Tibai rupanya Volvo Malaysia.
Pedulikla consumer guna ke tak, do not change the specs after launch!!!
A good start to Volvo. But you have to know that if drivers don’t have a road safety awareness, then this point doesn’t change the current situation, no matter how we set the limits. The drivers broke the rules as usual. Although there were traffic lights everywhere, the driver seemed blind. Does Volvo really help with the speed limit on their cars? For me, it doesn’t change much
If this is compulsory with no option to be removed, gudbye volvo..u r not in my list anymore.
Drove 180kmh on LPT/LPT2 was like 100kmh esp the road are most of the time empty…provided u r driving a proper car.
Not viva, myvi,alza,saga,wira etc which are the one need to be limited to 150kmh only
Waiting for someone to come up with steering wheel that will zap its driver with electricity, if they change lanes without indicating. Hehe. That would be more useful to safety than a speed cap at 180 km/h, cos most people will never reach that speed anyways.
Bezza has a built-in speed limit of 115km/h, it’s more safe than Volvo.
If 180km/h is going to be limited, why build cars to drive to go so fast? Might as well reduce the capacity of technology on engine development, hence reducing fast engine and pay cheaper!!! LOL…
180km/h is still too fast, should be 90km/h.
there’re too many idiots motorists who treated their cars and the public road as their playground.
is this in response to a certain hooligan youtuber owning a volvo? a bit drastic no?
Volvo car is shaking badly at high speed. Thats why speed control is needed. Not like other Germans that are so much more stable