25 November 2021

Volvo Car Malaysia has officially launched the 2021 XC60 facelift for Malaysia, starting from RM292,266.50 for the B5 Momentum and RM325,449.00 for the plug-in hybrid Recharge T8 Inscription Plus. Prices are for Peninsular Malaysia on-the-road without insurance, including the sales tax exemption that has been extended until June 30, 2022.

The two variants of the facelifted XC60 are distinguished by trim elements such as the Inscription grille with chrome frame and exterior elements with chrome detailing, including the integrated roof rails with a bright finish; the B5 Momentum gets roof rails in a black finish. the B5 gets LED headlights with Active High Beam, while the T8 gets full LED headlamps with Active High Beam as well as active bending lights.

For the Malaysian market, both variants get 19-inch alloys albeit in different designs; the B5 gets a five-Y-spoke black diamond-cut wheel set, while the T8 gets a multi-spoke black diamond-cut wheel set, and both are shod on tyres measuring 235/55R19.

The subtle set of updates to the XC60 exterior is joined by a new infotainment system built on the Android Automotive OS which premiered on the fully electric XC40, which brings to the XC60 a Digital Services Package consisting of voice-activated Google Assistant.

This controls in-car applications such as Google Maps for hands-free operation, and is joined by the Volvo Car App and connected services which enables the user to have remote control over selected functions. This includes pre-setting of climate control, checking of the car’s status, locking and unlocking of doors, and more.

Both the B5 Momentum and Recharge T8 Inscription Plus powertrain variants use a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine; this produces 249 hp at 5,500 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 1,500 rpm to 4,800 rpm in the B5, while the T8 PHEV powertrain adds a supercharger to the proceedings and together with the electric drivetrain, brings a total system output of 407 hp and 640 Nm of torque. The PHEV variant uses a 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery that is good for 45 km of range in purely electric driving.

Both powerplants are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, with the 0-100 km/h sprint done in 6.9 seconds in the B5 Momentum and in 5.2 seconds in the Recharge T8 Inscription Plus. Fuel consumption on the combined cycle is 7.6 l/100 km for the B5 Momentum, and 2.2 l/100 km for the Recharge T8 Inscription Plus.

Inside, the 2021 XC60 facelift range gets maroon brown leather-vinyl combination upholstery and a headliner in charcoal with linear lime decor inlays across both variants; alternatively, the B5 can have Iron Ore Aluminium inlays while the T8 can get Driftwood Decor inlays, and both alternatives will be paired with Charcoal Moritz upholstery and headliner in Blond.

Infotainment is offered in the 2021 XC60 facelift via a nine-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen as standard. For audio, the B5 Momentum gets a 14-speaker, 600-watt Harman Kardon premium sound system, while the Recharge T8 Inscription Plus receives a 15-speaker, 1,10-watt Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system.

In both variants, hardware connectivity is provided through two USB ports in the front tunnel storage area, while rear passengers can access two USB-C ports. Further conveniences include cup holders and a storage compartment in the rear seat armrest, while the luggage compartment gets a load cover, protective scuff plate for the tailgate and a 12-volt power socket.

The Intellisafe active safety equipment range for both the B5 and T8 variants include the City Safety pack with collision avoidance and mitigation with intersection support for pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection; City Safety with steering support and braking; front and rear collision warning and mitigation support (front and rear AEB); driver alert control and lane keeping assist.

There’s more. Also included are run-off road mitigation with road edge detection, oncoming lane mitigation, blind-spot information system with Steer Assist, cross traffic alert with auto brake, emergency stop assist, as well as ABS and brake assist.

In terms of passive safety, the Intellisafe suite includes pre-prepared restraints, run-off road protection, dual-stage driver and front passenger airbags, dual-chamber side airbags as part of the Side Impact Protection System (SIPS), full-length curtain airbags, whiplash protection for front seat occupants, and post-collision auto braking and unlocking.

For child occupants in the vehicle, fitted as standard kit are ISOFIX mounts and integrated two-stage booster cushions on the outer rear seats, child safety lock, passenger airbag cut-off switch and pinch-protected power windows.

Four colours are offered for the 2021 Volvo XC60 in Malaysia, and these are Crystal White Pearl, Dawn Silver Metallic, Onyx Black Metallic and Denim Blue Metallic. Volvo Car Malaysia offers a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty on its new vehicles, with an eight-year, 160,000 km warranty on the PHEV battery for the Recharge T8 Inscription Plus.

