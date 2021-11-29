In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Volvo / By Jonathan Lee / 29 November 2021 11:55 am / 2 comments

Last week, Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) launched the facelifted XC60, which adds a mildly-revised design, some new technologies and a new base engine. The refreshed premium SUV is now in showrooms, so here’s a gallery of the all-singing, all-dancing Recharge T8 Inscription Plus plug-in hybrid model.

The starting price has gone up by more than RM14,000 to RM292,267 for the new B5 Momentum, although you’ll have to fork out RM325,449 for the range-topper you see here. These figures are on-the-road without insurance and include the sales and service tax (SST) as well as a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty. The PHEV version also comes with an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty.

Powering the T8 is the familiar 2.0 litre turbocharged and supercharged four-cylinder engine, producing 320 PS at 5,700 rpm and 400 Nm of torque between 2,200 and 5,400 rpm. It drives the front wheels through an Aisin eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The rear axle features an 87 PS/240 Nm electric motor to provide all-wheel drive and a total system output of 407 PS and 640 Nm. A 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery, added in 2020, delivering an all-electric range of 45 km and helps the T8 achieve a fuel consumption figure of 2.2 litres per 100 km.

The XC60 is also being sold in mild hybrid form for the first time – the B5 replaces the T5 and continues to utilise a single-turbo version of the 2.0 litre mill, pushing out 249 PS at 5,500 rpm and 350 Nm from 1,500 to 4,800 rpm. That’s actually 5 PS less than before, but that shortfall is made up for by 48-volt electric integrated starter generator (ISG) that recuperates kinetic energy under braking and helps support the engine.

Volvo says the system offers smoother start/stop operation and reduces fuel consumption, now rated at 7.6 litres per 100 km – a slight improvement over the old car’s 7.8 litres per 100 km.

On the outside, the changes are barely perceptible, with the reprofiled front bumper – now with slimmer and taller corner air inlets – being the only new body panel. The grille also now has black inlays on the vertical slats, while the visible twin exhaust pipes of the outgoing model have now been tucked away behind the redesigned rear bumper insert. The Inscription Plus model continues to sport chrome exterior trim and rolls on updated 19-inch ten-spoke two-tone alloy wheels.

The interior has also been left well alone, upholstered in leather and vinyl and trimmed in either Linear Lime wood or the Driftwood you see here. But while the 12.3-inch digital instrument display and nine-inch portrait centre touchscreen remains, they now run on the Android Automotive OS thanks to a Google partnership.

The facelifted XC60 is the first model in Malaysia to get the system, which gets built-in Google Maps navigation, a Play Store for apps and the voice-activated Google Assistant. As expected, there’s no Android Auto connectivity, but iPhone users may be surprised to learn that there’s no Apple CarPlay functionality, either – at least, not yet.

Standard equipment includes keyless entry, twist-knob start, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear corner vents, power-adjustable front seats with driver’s side memory, a passive “dynamic” chassis, Qi wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, rear grocery hooks and a hands-free powered tailgate.

The Inscription Plus model adds the Orrefors illuminated crystal gearknob, a leather-wrapped dashboard, a panoramic sunroof, multi-colour ambient lighting, powered front seat cushion extensions and rear headrest fold, a memory function for the front passenger seat, a head-up display and a 15-speaker, 1,100-watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system. Against the outgoing model, the facelifted T8 loses out on front fog lights.

Safety-wise, the XC60 retains the full list of active safety features, including autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection, evasive steering assist, Pilot Assist Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capability, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring with steering assist and rear cross traffic alert with braking. There’s also integrated boosters on the rear seats for children.