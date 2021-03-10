In Cars, International News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 10 March 2021 9:50 am / 1 comment

Volvo recently announced that more of its models will come with infotainment systems powered by Android Automotive OS, including the 2022 S90, V90 and V90 Cross Country. This is part of a broader update for the Swedish carmaker’s model portfolio, which will also see some equipment changes.

The first model to receive the Android-based system was the XC40 Recharge EV, followed by the updated XC60 recently. With Google services built-in, the system aims to provide customers with the same experience that they are used to on their phones, including a digital assistant for hands-free interaction as well as various native in-car apps like Google Maps, Google Play and others.

The tight integration also allows vehicle functions to be operated through the system, along with the Volvo On Call service. These capabilities are bundled together with a wireless phone charger and data required to run the services into the Digital Services package.

Apart from the new infotainment system, the mentioned models will also receive the company’s latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) platform, which is a scalable active safety system that consists of an array of radars, cameras and ultrasonic sensors.

Other changes involve new exterior colour and upholstery options, the latter now including a leather-free interior option for models in the 60 Series, just like with the XC40 Recharge EV.