By Jonathan Lee / 24 February 2020 10:43 am

It’s no exaggeration to say that the current Volvo S90 and V90 are two of the most handsome vehicles in existence, and naturally – just like the XC90 – the two executive models are being treated to a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it facelift, with only modest changes inside and out.

At the front, the standard models get a redesigned lower half of the bumper with reshaped air intakes – including a slimmer strip at the bottom and smaller fog lights – with range-topping Inscription models receiving a chrome strip that goes the entire width of the car. New front and rear bumper designs can also be found on the sportier R-Design variants as well as the more rugged V90 Cross Country.

Volvo has also ditched the cars’ visible exhaust tips, clearly trying to deemphasise the more polluting aspects of an internal combustion engine. Lastly, all models also redesigned three-dimensional tail lights, now with a C-shaped graphic instead of an E-shaped one; the V90 wagon also features sequential indicators here.

The refreshed Volvo V90/S90 Interior Detail – Orrefors Gear shift

Inside, the revisions are limited to a reshaped Orrefors crystal gearknob for the Inscription trim, an Advanced Air Cleaner with a PM 2.5 particular filter (first seen in the Chinese market) and an upgraded Bowers & Wilkins sound system with a new amplifier, active noise cancellation and a new jazz club setting. It is unclear if the new S90 and V90 will receive the Android-based infotainment system found on the XC40 Recharge.

Beyond that, the cars now come with the 48-volt mild hybrid system from the XC90 and XC60, on the 197 hp/300 Nm B4, 250 hp/350 Nm B5 and 300 hp/420 Nm B6 petrol variants. Volvo has also confirmed that mild hybrids can now be found across its entire range, including the S60, V60 and XC40, while the T6 and T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid models have been rechristened with the Recharge moniker.