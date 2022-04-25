In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Volvo / By Danny Tan / 25 April 2022 1:36 pm / 1 comment

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) delivered the first batch of the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric P8 to customers on April 23. A total of 65 owners picked up the keys to their new EV SUV at Volvo dealerships nationwide.

VCM says that to date, it has received over 300 orders of the XC40 EV and expects to deliver a total of 100 units of the SUV to their new owners by the end of this month. Launched in March, the XC40 Electric’s RM262,460 price (on the road with sales tax exemption) was announced earlier this month. It’s the first ever fully electric car to be locally assembled in Malaysia, and the third CKD XC40 variant to roll out from Shah Alam.

The XC40 EV is powered by two electric motors delivering a total system output of 408 PS and 660 Nm. With a 0-100 km/h time of 4.9 seconds, it’s the fastest accelerating Volvo SUV currently on sale. A 78 kWh battery provides a range of up to 418 km from one full charge, on the WLTP cycle.

As for charging, the XC40 EV supports a maximum AC charge rate of 11 kW (Type 2 connection, cable supplied). At this rate, it will take 7.5 hours to fully juice the battery. For DC quick charging, the maximum 150 kW (CCS2 interface) will fill up the battery from 0% to 80% state-of-charge in 33 minutes.

The CKD XC40 EV is priced at RM262,460, which means it undercuts the imported range-topping Hyundai Ioniq 5 Max and the Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 AMG Line. It’s around RM20k costlier than the XC40 plug-in hybrid. Included in the RRP is a five-year warranty with five years of free service and roadside assistance. The EV battery gets a separate eight-year warranty.

For more on the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric P8, check out our launch report, review and CarBase.my for specs comparison with other EVs.

GALLERY: 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric P8