By Gerard Lye / 21 April 2022 4:06 pm

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has delivered the first 11 units of the Ioniq 5 to customers in Malaysia at a special event held at the company’s showroom in Ara Damansara. The first 11 Ioniq 5 customers were also provided with a complimentary one-year membership with ChargEV sponsored by Yinson GreenTech.

“This marks the second all-electric vehicle introduced by HSDM to the Malaysian market. As the mobility landscape continues to see greater adoption of EV vehicles in Malaysia, we are pleased to expand our EV line-up with world-class high-quality affordable offerings, supporting the nation’s transition towards a low carbon mobility future,” commented Jeffrey Gan, managing director, retail and distribution of Sime Darby Motors Malaysia.

“Redefining the electric mobility lifestyle, the Ioniq 5 sets a new benchmark with its global acclaim for combining sustainability with a powerful performance. Testament to this, since the launch in Malaysia in March 2022, we have recorded more than 200 bookings. This indeed reflects the highly positive reception for this innovative sustainable vehicle, and we will continue to strive to meet customer demand,” said Low Yuan Lung, managing director of HSDM.

The multiple-award-winning electric vehicle was launched last month and is offered in three variants, with the base Lite retailing for RM199,888, the mid-spec Plus for RM229,888 and the range-topping Max for RM259,888.

These are on-the-road prices without insurance and with the government’s incentives for EVs (no import and excise duties, sales tax and road tax) factored in. Do note that the Ioniq 5 comes with standard two-year, 50,000-km warranty as well as an eight-year, 160,000-km EV battery warranty, although the former can be enhanced to a five-year, 100,000-km coverage for an additional RM10,000.

Both the Lite and Plus come with a 58-kWh lithium-ion polymer battery and a rear-mounted electric motor, the latter good for 170 PS (168 hp or 125 kW) and 350 Nm torque. This allows for a 0-100 km/h time of 8.5 seconds, while the battery provides up to 384 km of range following the WLTP standard.

Meanwhile, the Max gets a 72.6-kWh battery and an additional motor at the front for all-wheel drive. Outputs for the Max are 305 PS (302 hp or 225 kW) and 605 Nm, with the increased grunt and higher-energy-capacity battery shortening the century sprint time to 5.2 seconds and increasing the range to 430 km.

With AC charging at 11 kW, the 72.6-kWh battery takes just a little over six hours to fully charge, while the smaller 58-kWh battery needs five hours. These times are significantly reduced with DC fast charging, with a 50 kW input bringing the state of charge from 10-80% in around 56 minutes (72.6 kWh) or 47 minutes (58 kWh).

The Ioniq 5 can handle a DC input as high as 350 kW, so juicing the battery from 10-80% takes 18 minutes for both battery types when plugged into a charger capable of that output. We don’t have such powerful chargers yet, it’s good to know that the Ioniq is capable of faster charging when they finally appear.

