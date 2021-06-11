In Car Reviews, Cars, Video Reviews, Videos, Volvo / By Matthew H Tong / 11 June 2021 6:52 pm / 2 comments

If you’re in the market for a brand new Volvo XC40, you should know by now that there are two variants to choose from. The first of the two to be introduced in Malaysia is the T5 AWD R-Design, which is a petrol-powered variant that is priced at RM231,651.

The latest variant to join the line-up is the XC40 Recharge T5 R-Design, a plug-in hybrid model that is slightly more expensive at RM241,997. Note that both XC40 models are locally assembled, and the prices are inclusive of the sales and services tax exemption (extended for the second time until December 31, 2021).

The Recharge T5 is motivated by a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 180 PS and 265 Nm of torque. It is augmented with an electric motor (sandwiched between the engine and the seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission) that produces 82 PS and 160 Nm. Together, the total system output is 262 PS and 425 Nm, and all of that power is sent to the front wheels. That’s enough for a century dash time of 7.3 seconds, although top speed is limited to 180 km/h.

A 10.7 kWh lithium-ion battery supplies power to the electric motor, and a single charge is said to provide a range of up to 44 km. Like the XC60 and XC90, the battery is located within the drivetrain tunnel, so it offers a more balanced weight distribution and does not affect boot space, of which it has 460 litres. However, the fuel tank is slightly smaller at 49 litres as opposed to 54 litres.

The car comes with an integrated 3.7 kW AC charger, and when plugged into an outlet that supports that charging rate, it will take just three hours to completely juice up the battery. Otherwise, a regular three-pin domestic socket (2.3 kW) would take five hours to fully charge the battery. A Type 2 connector cable comes with the car as standard.

As with any Volvo, the XC40 comes with a raft of advanced driver assist systems that include AEB with pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection, lane keeping assist, and more. There are five colours to choose from – Crystal White Pearl, Bursting Blue Metallic, Black Stone, Coral Red Metallic and Glacier Silver Metallic – all with a black roof and side mirror caps. The factory warranty is five years/unlimited mileage, while the warranty on the PHEV battery is eight years/160,000 km.