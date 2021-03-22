In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 22 March 2021 4:06 pm / 4 comments

Here is a full gallery of the Volvo XC40 Recharge T5 R-Design, which was launched in Malaysia just last month. The new plug-in hybrid variant joins the existing, non-PHEV XC40 T5 AWD R-Design, and is priced at RM241,997 on-the-road without insurance.

The sum factors in the ongoing sales tax relief, which is 100%, as the XC40, like the entire Volvo line-up here, is locally assembled (CKD) in Shah Alam. It should be noted that the non-PHEV variant is now cheaper, dropping down to RM231,651.

Powertrain-wise, the Recharge T5 consists of a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 180 PS (178 hp) and 265 Nm of torque. An electric motor is sandwiched between the engine and a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, with drive going only to the front wheels.

The e-motor is rated at 82 PS (81 hp) and 160 Nm, contributing to total system output of 262 PS (258 hp) and 425 Nm. As a result, the XC40 PHEV takes 7.3 seconds to get from zero to 100 km/h, while the top speed is capped at 180 km/h.

By comparison, the non-PHEV variant packs a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 252 PS (249 hp) and 350 Nm, along with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The top speed is the same here, but it’s quicker in a century sprint, requiring just 6.4 seconds.

However, the XC40 PHEV does have a fuel consumption of as low as 2.2 l/100 km compared to the non-PHEV’s 7.7 l/100 km. Its slower acceleration is largely due to its kerb weight of 1,875 kg, which is noticeably more than the non-PHEV variant’s 1,704 kg.

The XC40 PHEV’s 10.7-kWh lithium-ion battery makes up the bulk of the weight, allowing for a pure electric driving range of up to 44 km. The battery is mounted in the drivetrain tunnel, so there’s no compromise to boot space, which remains unchanged at 460 litres, although the fuel tank is slightly less at 49 litres instead of the non-PHEV’s 54 litres.

To recharge the battery, users can rely on an onboard AC charger (max 3.7 kW limit) and a Type 2 connector cable. With a regular three-pin domestic socket (2.3 kW), it takes five hours to reach a full charge, while by using a charging station capable of supplying the full 3.7 kW that the car can take, that time is reduced to three hours.

The XC40 Recharge T5 R-Design shares nearly the same equipment with the XC40 T5 AWD R-Design, including the aforementioned styling package. This includes a gloss black grille with pin-like inserts, along with window and bumper trims finished in black.

Other items that are standard include a sport chassis; full-LED headlamps with Active High Beam and Active Bending Lights; LED fog lamps and taillights; along with a set 19-inch five-double-spoke matte black diamond cut alloy wheels (235/50 profile tyres).

Inside, there’s a nine-inch Sensus Connect infotainment touchscreen, an eight-speaker audio system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a wireless phone charger, powered R-Design seats with driver’s side memory function, R-Design sport pedal and gear lever, leather/Nubuck textile upholstery, Cutting Edge Decor inlay, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, Recharge-specific tread plates and keyless entry and start. With the PHEV battery, there’s no removable bin for trash in the centre console.

Safety-wise, the XC40 PHEV comes with seven airbags, the usual group of passive systems (Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, EBD, Electronic Stability Control) and a selection of driver assist systems like Adaptive Cruise Control, Pilot Assist as well as Park Assist Front & Rear.

As for active safety, there’s the City Safety suite (collision avoidance & mitigation with intersection support; pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection), front and rear collision warning and mitigation support, Driver Alert Control, Lane Keeping Aid, Run-Off Road Mitigation with Road Edge Detection, Oncoming Lane Mitigation, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Steer Assist and Cross Traffic Alert (CTA) with Autobrake.

Buyers will get five colours to choose from – Crystal White Pearl, Bursting Blue Metallic, Black Stone, Coral Red Metallic and Glacier Silver Metallic – all with a black roof and side mirror caps. The factory warranty is five years/unlimited mileage, while the warranty on the PHEV battery is eight years/160,000 km.