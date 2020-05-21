In Cars, International News, Volvo / By Matthew H Tong / 21 May 2020 11:47 am / 6 comments

Be bold for the change you want to see in this world, they say. Well, in its efforts to reduce road injuries and fatalities to zero, every new Volvo car will now come with an electronically limited top speed of 180 km/h. The automaker first mooted the plan in March 2019, after stating its belief that speeding is one of, if not the most prominent cause of serious injuries and fatalities in road accidents.

Besides the speed cap, every Volvo car will also come with a Care Key, which allows drivers to set additional limitations. This can be used when lending the vehicle to friends or family, and can help reduce risks at the hands of inexperienced drivers.

Of course, the controversial bit here is the 180 km/h speed limit. Some industry observers have already questioned the rights of automakers to impose such limitations, but Volvo believes that the move can save lives, even if it means losing potential customers.

“The problem with speeding is that above certain speeds, in-car safety technology and smart infrastructure design are no longer enough to avoid severe injuries and fatalities in the event of an accident.”

“This is why speed limits are in place in most western countries, yet speeding remains ubiquitous and one of the most common reasons for fatalities in traffic. Millions of people still get speeding tickets every year,” it said in a statement.

Citing research, Volvo said people on average have a poor understanding of the dangers around speeding. This often makes them drive too fast, or have poor speed adaptation in relation to traffic situation. Other areas of concerns are intoxication and distraction, both of which are being addressed by Volvo. Expect more circumventing features to be introduced in the future.

“We believe that a car maker has a responsibility to help improve traffic safety,” said Malin Ekholm, head of the Volvo Cars Safety Centre. “Our speed limiting technology, and the dialogue that it initiated, fits that thinking. The speed cap and Care Key help people reflect and realise that speeding is dangerous, while also providing extra peace of mind and supporting better driver behaviour.”

Meanwhile, in Malaysia, the Volvo Car Malaysia said the roll out of the 180 km/h speed restriction is expected to take place towards the end of the year, but the exact date may vary by model. What do you guys think of this?