In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Volvo / By Matthew H Tong / 4 April 2022 11:46 am / 8 comments

This just in. Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has officially announced the pricing for the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric P8. It retails for RM262,460 (including the sales and services tax exemption), making it nearly RM14k cheaper than the range-topping Hyundai Ioniq 5 and RM16k less than the CBU Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 AMG Line. It is, however, about RM20k more than the XC40 PHEV.

The XC40 EV, for short, is the first ever fully electric car to be locally assembled in the country, and the third CKD XC40 variant. As part of the company’s pledge to be completely climate-neutral by 2040, it is moving the order-taking process for the car online through its website. Just pick your preferred colour and dealership, and a sales advisor will be in touch with you within 24 hours.

Now, included in the price is the standard five-year manufacturer’s warranty with five years free service package, as well as five years roadside assistance and eight-year EV battery warranty. Deliveries are expected to begin at the end of this month. It’s also bound for ASEAN exports.

To quickly recap, the XC40 EV is powered by two electric motors, delivering a total system output of 408 PS and 660 Nm of torque. It does the century sprint in 4.9 seconds, making it the quickest accelerating Volvo SUV that you can currently buy.

A 78 kWh lithium-ion battery provides a range of up to 418 km (WLTP cycle), and the car supports a maximum AC charge rate of 11 kW (Type 2 connection; cable is supplied with the car). At this rate, it takes 7.5 hours (or 50 to 60 km per hour) to fully charge the battery.

For DC charging, the maximum 150 kW (CCS2 interface) will juice up the battery from 0% to an 80% state-of-charge in 33 minutes. You may refer to the list of DC charging stations for your future commutes.

Features include full LED headlamps with “Thor’s Hammer” LED DRLs, front fog lamps with cornering function, LED taillights, staggered 19-inch wheels (Pirelli P Zero Elect tyres), gloss black roof rails, the new Android Automotive OS-based infotainment system, wireless charging tray, leather/Nubuck textile upholstery, and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

A full suite of safety and driver assistance systems are also included: City Safety suite (collision avoidance & mitigation with intersection support; pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection), front and rear collision warning and mitigation support, Driver Alert Control, Lane Keeping Aid, Run-Off Road Mitigation with Road Edge Detection, Oncoming Lane Mitigation, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Steer Assist and Cross Traffic Alert (CTA) with Autobrake.

For those interested, there are five colours to choose from – Crystal White Pearl, Denim Blue Metallic, Black Stone (solid paint), Sage Green Metallic, and Glacier Silver Metallic. You may read our review to see what we think of the electric crossover, or browse CarBase.my to see its spec breakdown in greater detail.