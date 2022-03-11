In Cars, Mercedes-Benz, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 11 March 2022 9:55 am / 0 comments

Here it is – the Mercedes-Benz EQA arrives in Malaysia a year after making its world debut, and it’s available here in the sole guise of the EQA 250 AMG Line. The CBU car is priced at RM278,201, which makes it just RM7,036 more expensive than the locally assembled GLA 250 AMG Line.

In terms of power, a single asynchronous electric motor drives the front wheels, generating 140 kW or 190 PS and 375 Nm of torque. A single-speed gearbox regulates the motor, and helps propel the 2,040-kg (kerb weight) crossover from standstill to 100 km/h in 8.9 seconds. The top speed is 160 km/h.

A 66.5 kWh lithium-ion battery (420 volts, liquid cooled) is standard, providing a range of up to 429 km on a full charge. When charging via an 11 kW AC charger (Type 2 connection), the car can be fully juiced up in under six hours. The maximum DC charging rate is 100 kW (requires a CCS2 connection), which charges the battery from 10% to an 80% state of charge in approximately 32 minutes.

Watch our walk-around video to learn all about the baby EQ, and let us know what you think of it. You may also browse CarBase.my to check out its equipment and specifications in further detail.

