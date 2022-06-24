In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 24 June 2022 12:17 pm / 0 comments

Here’s a comprehensive gallery of the Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 AMG Line, which was launched back in March this year and is Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s first fully electric offering. Arriving fully imported (CBU) from Germany, the EQA benefits from the government’s electric vehicle incentives and is priced at RM278,201.25 without insurance. With the Step Up Agility Financing programme, you can get the EQA for as low as RM2,288 monthly.

For the money, you’ll also get a four-year, unlimited mileage warranty and the EV battery is covered for eight years or 160,000 km, whichever comes first. Said battery has an energy capacity of 66.5 kWh and delivers up to 429 km of range following the WLTP standard.

When depleted, it can be recharged fully recharged fully in five hours and 45 minutes using the vehicle’s 11-kW onboard AC charger (Type 2 connection). The EQA also supports DC fast charging up to 100 kW via a CCS2 connection, and with an appropriate charger, the battery will get from a 10-80% state of charge (SoC) in just 32 minutes.

The liquid-cooled, 420-volt lithium-ion battery powers a front-mounted electric motor that serves up 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 375 Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 8.9 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h.

The EQA shares the same MFA2 platform with the H247 GLA, albeit with some alterations to accommodate all the EV components. For instance, the placement of the battery modules beneath the passenger and compartment and in the centre of vehicle means you get 340 litres of boot space instead of 435 litres in the GLA.

You won’t get a front trunk (frunk) either, as the electric motor takes up the space vacated by the internal combustion engine in the GLA. Since we’re comparing, it should be noted the EQA 250 AMG Line costs RM7036.41 more than the top-spec GLA 250 AMG Line that is locally assembled (CKD).

To make sure you don’t confuse the two, the EQA gets an EQ-specific front fascia featuring a closed-off grille in gloss black and a new design for the headlamps with blue detailing. The taillights have the same rectangular graphics as the GLA, but they are conjoined to form a full-width unit.

The standard AMG Line package throws in a sportier front bumper with a prominent and wider lower apron, accompanied by slatted corner air inlets. The rear bumper gets the same treatment with corner outlets and upturned trim, the latter highlighting the diffuser fins. Different as it may be on the outside, the interior shares the same design with the GLA.

In terms of equipment, the EQA 250 AMG Line comes with LED High Performance headlamps (with Adaptive Highbeam Assist), 19-inch AMG five-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels, Comfort suspension, Artico man-made leather/Dinamica microfibre upholstery, black-pore linden wood trim, a Nappa leather steering wheel as well as illuminated and EQ-branded door sills.

As for technologies, the two 10.25-inch digital instrument and infotainment displays are part of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system, which offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support as well as Mercedes me connected services and telematics.

There are also powered and ventilated front seats with a memory function, Thermotronic dual-zone climate control (with rear vents that aren’t in the GLA), an ambient lighting system, Keyless-Go and a hands-free powered tailgate. Acoustic Ambient Protection is also included to alert pedestrians and cyclists by generating sounds outside of the vehicle at speeds of up to 20 km/h.

On the driver assists front, the EQA comes with Active Brake Assist (autonomous emergency braking), the Driving Assistance Package, Active Distance Assist Distronic (active cruise control with low-speed follow and restart), Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Parking Assist Parktronic and Urban Guard. The GLA also gained some of these items as part of a recent update, it should be noted.