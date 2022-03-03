In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 3 March 2022 1:00 pm / 1 comment

As it turns out, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan CKD isn’t the only compact car model to be updated for 2022, with the locally-assembled H247 GLA also receiving some new features and equipment in an update coming just over four months after it was launched.

The changes are much in the same vein as the A-Class Sedan, with the GLA 200 Progressive Line adding on 64-colour ambient lighting and blind spot monitoring to its specification list, and wireless charging is new as well. Both it and the GLA 250 AMG Line also gain active lane keeping assist and automatic high beam.

Like the A-Class Sedan, the update also brings about a revision in pricing, with the GLA 200 now going for RM241,379 and the GLA 250 AMG Line, for RM271,164, both on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of the sales and service tax (SST) exemption until June 30. This translates to a RM9,000 increase for the GLA 200, which was previously priced at RM232,379. As for the GLA 250, it’s up by RM5,000 from the RM266,164 it was at when introduced.

No mechanical changes, and so the GLA 200’s Renault-sourced M282 1.3 litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder mill continues to offer 163 PS and 250 Nm, while the output of the GLA 250’s M260 2.0 litre engine remains at 224 PS and 350 Nm. Likewise, the partnering transmissions, which are a seven-speed dual-clutch unit for the GLA 200 and an eight-speed DCT for the GLA 250.

Elsewhere, standard equipment includes a Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system with twin 10.25-inch instrument and infotainment displays, single-zone air-conditioning, keyless entry, push-button start, parking assist, a reverse camera, a Light and Sight package, a hands-free powered tailgate and power-adjustable front seats with memory.

GALLERY: Mercedes-Benz GLA A 200 Progressive Line CKD