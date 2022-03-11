Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country are set to grow over the course of the next few years, as a result of the government’s move to introduce tax breaks for them as announced in Budget 2022.
This growth is expected to see a need for more public charging locations to come about, and the good news is that there is quite a bit of movement taking place on that front. Over the past few months, various parties have announced – or begun – projects aimed at expanding the public charging infrastructure to encourage EV take-up.
Many have centred on DC fast charging (DCFC) solutions, integral for battery-electrics and providing the quick charging needed for long-distance travel. At present, the number of providers and locations offering DC fast charging remains low, but more players are due to enter the game.
These include Petronas Dagangan, which announced earlier this week that it would be introducing its Energise DCFC network later this year. Working together with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) and EV Connection (EVC), the company behind JomCharge, the Petronas charging network will kick off with five DC fast chargers installed at strategic locations along the North-South Expressway (NSE) as well as the East-Coast Expressway (ECE).
Another is MBM itself – as part of its EQ push, the company will have 13 new DC fast chargers installed in strategic dealer locations this year, mainly in Peninsular Malaysia. These will be available for use by all EV owners, albeit at cost via the JomCharge route.
Tenaga Nasional (TNB) is also getting in on the action – working together with PLUS, the energy provider aims to introduce a number of charging locations on the NSE. Although the specifics haven’t been revealed, the chargers should presumably be of the DC variety.
Then there’s Yinson, which together with GreenTech Malaysia, is aiming to significantly expand the coverage of the ChargEV network across the country, although the bulk of its expansion is not likely to centre around DC fast charging. The company is presently working with BMW Malaysia on equipping its dealerships with DC fast chargers.
Aside from the BMW network, other existing players offering DCFC locations are the Malay Vehicle Importers and Traders Association of Malaysia (PEKEMA), which together with Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii), has a number of dealerships offering fast charging, with more on the way. At present, their use is available to all EV owners for free, but at some point we expect that a payment partner will enter into the equation.
This could be with ChargEV, JomCharge or ParkEasy. The latter works with Shell on its Recharge DCFC network, which began operations in January with its first location at the Shell station in Tangkak Lay-By, Johor. The network will eventually be made up of six 180 kW charging points at Shell stations located along the NSE.
Shell isn’t the only oil and gas player to offer DC fast charging, because Caltex is also in the game – it has five locations with DC fast chargers in place, also on the NSE, but of the 50 kW variety. Its payment partner is JomCharge.
To make it easier for EV owners looking for a DCFC point, we’ve compiled a list of all the known DCFC locations presently available in the country, and included both Google Maps and Plugshare location links as well as details on the chargers and their accessibility, including whether charging is offered for free or requires payment, where possible.
Some details, notably with the BMW network, are incomplete, because they have not been furnished, but we will update with the necessary when we get them. Also, we have listed the other carmaker currently offering DC fast charging at its dealerships locally, which is Porsche. Its network is effectively private, as charging is provided for free only to its own customers, but we have included it in for the sake of completion.
DC fast chargers available in the Klang Valley
ABB Malaysia / ABB Terra
Jalan Lagoon Selatan, 47500 Damansara, Selangor
Google Maps location link
Charger is accessible 24 hours a day
50 kW DC CCS2 or CHAdeMO, 43 kW AC
Free-to-use (for all EV owners)
Plugshare location link
Exicom Malaysia / Exicom Harmony
23, Jalan Linggis 15/24 Taman Perindustrian Linggis, Seksyen 15, 40200 Shah Alam, Selangor
Google Maps location link
9am to 6pm (Mon-Fri)
120 kW DC CCS2 and CHAdeMo
Pay-to-use, via ChargEv
Plugshare location link
Hamza Motors / Exicom Harmony
The Nizra Building, 8, Jalan Seri Penchala, Kampung Sungai Penchala, 60000 Kuala Lumpur
Google Maps location link
Charger is accessible 24 hours a day, with security
60 kW DC CCS2 and CHAdeMo, 22 kW AC
Free-to-use (for all EV owners)
Plugshare location link
Nichicon Bandar Baru Bangi
4, Jalan P10/10, 43650 Kajang, Selangor
Google Maps location link
8am to 5pm
50 kW DC CHAdeMo
Free-to-use (for all EV owners)
Plugshare location link
Vision Motorsports / Exicom Harmony
Jalan Tanjung Bandar Utama, Kampung Sungai Kayu Ara, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor
Google Maps location link
9am to 10pm daily
40 kW DC CCS2 and CHAdeMo
Free-to-use (for all EV owners)
Plugshare location link
Weststar Motors / Exicom Harmony
366, Jln Tun Razak, Taman U Thant, 55000 Kuala Lumpur
Google Maps location link
9am to 5pm
60 kW DC CCS2 and CHAdeMo, 22 kW AC
Free-to-use (for all EV owners)
Plugshare location link
Zaibar Automobile / Exicom Harmony
8, Persiaran Kuala Selangor, Hicom Industrial Estate, 40400 Shah Alam
Google Maps location link
8am to 5pm daily
60 kW DC CCS2 or CHAdeMo, and 22 kW AC
Free-to-use (for all EV owners)
Plugshare location link
DC fast charging locations outside the Klang Valley
Abadi Motors / Exicom Harmony
1683, Jalan Perusahaan, Bukit Tengah, 13600 Simpang Ampat, Pulau Pinang
Google Maps location link
9am to 5pm
30 kW DC CCS2, 22 kW AC
Free-to-use (for all EV owners)
Plugshare location link
ACO Group HQ / ABB Terra
16, Jalan Firma 3, Kawasan Perindustrian Tebrau 4, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor
Google Maps location link
9am to 5pm, speak to security about using the ABB charger
180 kW DC CCS2 or CHAdeMo
Free-to-use (for all EV owners)
Plugshare location link
Palkom Motors / Exicom Harmony
1, Jalan Kota Tinggi, Batu 7 1/4, Taman Pandan, Kawasan Perindustrian Pandan, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor
Google Maps location link
8am to 6pm daily
40 kW DC CCS2 and CHAdeMo
Free-to-use for all EV owners
Plugshare location link
SRS Automobile / Exicom Harmony
Lot 10, No 23, Jalan P. Ramlee, 93400 Kuching, Sarawak
Google Maps location link
8.30am to 5pm (Mon-Sat)
60 kW DC CCS2 and CHAdeMo, 22 kW AC
Free-to-use (for all EV owners)
Plugshare location link
TJM Cars Kuantan / Exicom Harmony
2, Jalan Gambut, 25000 Kuantan, Pahang
Google Maps location link
10am to 6.30pm
60 kW DC CCS2 and CHAdeMo, 22 kW AC
Free-to-use (for all EV owners)
Plugshare location link
BMW and Porsche DC fast charging networks
Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara (BMW) / ABB Terra
Block 1, Sime Darby Motors City, 6, Jalan PJU 1A/7, Ara Damansara, 47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor
Google Maps location link
9am to 5pm
180 kW DC CCS2 (but configured to 90 kW)
Pay-to-use, via ChargEV
Plugshare location link
Auto Bavaria Kuala Lumpur (BMW)
362, Jln Tun Razak, Taman U Thant, 50400 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Google Maps location link
9am to 5pm
120 kW DC CCS2
Pay-to-use, via ChargEV
Presently not listed on Plugshare, may not yet be operational
Auto Bavaria Penang (BMW) / ABB Terra
15, Jalan Anson, George Town, 10400 George Town, Pulau Pinang
Google Maps location link
Charger is accessible 24 hours a day
25 kW DC CCS2
Pay-to-use, via ChargEV
Plugshare location link
Ingress Auto Damansara (BMW)
2779 Jalan Damansara, Sungai Penchala, 60000 Kuala Lumpur
Google Maps location link
Charger is accessible 24 hours a day
90 kW DC CCS2
Usage undefined, check with dealership
Plugshare location link
Millenium Welt (BMW)
PT 50009, Jln Kuching, Mukim Batu, 51200 Kuala Lumpur
Google Maps location link
8.30 am to 6.30pm (showroom operating hours)
180 kW DC CCS2
Free-to-use for public (as listed on Plugshare)
Plugshare location link
Wheelcorp Premium (BMW) / Star Charge
Jalan Setia Murni, U13/AH, Setia Alam, 40170 Shah Alam, Selangor
Google Maps location link
8.30 am to 7pm (showroom operating hours)
180 kW DC CCS2
Usage undefined, check with dealership
Plugshare location link
Regas Premium Auto (BMW)
801-2A Jalan Tun Jugah, 93350 Kuching, Sarawak
Google Maps location link
8.30am to 5pm (showroom operating hours)
180 kW DC CCS2
Usage undefined, check with dealership
Plugshare location link
Porsche Centre Ara Damansara / ABB Terra
6, Jalan PJU 1A/7, Ara Damansara, 47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor
Google Maps location link
9am to 6pm (Mon-Fri), 9am to 5pm (Sat) and 10am to 4pm (Sunday)
175 kW DC CCS2
Free, but complimentary use only for SDAP customers
No Plugshare location, as it is a private network
Porsche Centre Sungai Besi / ABB Terra
306, Jln Sungai Besi, Chan Sow Lin, 57100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Google Maps location link
9am to 6pm (Mon-Fri), 9am to 5pm (Sat) and 10am to 4pm (Sunday)
175 kW DC CCS2
Free, but complimentary use only for SDAP customers
No Plugshare location, as it is a private network
Porsche Centre Penang / ABB Terra
Lot 6985, Jalan Baru, Mukim 1, Kampung Jawa, Seberang Perai, 13700 Perai, Pulau Pinang
Google Maps location link
9am to 6pm (Mon-Fri), 9am to 5pm (Sat) and 10am to 4pm (Sunday)
175 kW DC CCS2
Free, but complimentary use only for SDAP customers
No Plugshare location, as it is a private network
Highway DC fast charging locations
Caltex Skudai Southbound, PLUS / ABB Terra
13 Jalan R&R Skudai Kawasan R&R Skudai, 81400 Senai, Johor
Google Maps location link
Charger is accessible 24 hours a day
50 kW DC CCS2 or CHAdeMO, 43 kW AC
Pay-to-use, via JomCharge
Plugshare location link
Caltex Bukit Gantang Southbound, PLUS / ABB Terra
Lebuhraya Utara-Selatan (Arah Selatan), Bukit Gantang R&R, 34850 Changkat Jering, Perak
Google Maps location link
Charger is accessible 24 hours a day
50 kW DC CCS2 or CHAdeMO, 43 kW AC
Pay-to-use, via JomCharge
Plugshare location link
Caltex Bukit Gantang Northbound, PLUS / ABB Terra
KM226, Lebuhraya Utara-Selatan (Arah Utara), Bukit Gantang R&R, 34850 Changkat Jering, Perak
Google Maps location link
Charger is accessible 24 hours a day
50 kW DC CCS2 or CHAdeMO, 43 kW AC
Pay-to-use, via JomCharge
Plugshare location link
Caltex Ayer Keroh Northbound, PLUS / ABB Terra
Lebuhraya Utara-Selatan (Arah Utara), Kawasan R&R Ayer Keroh, 78000 Alor Gajah, Malacca
Google Maps location link
Charger is accessible 24 hours a day
50 kW DC CCS2 or CHAdeMO, 43 kW AC
Pay-to-use, via JomCharge
Plugshare location link
Caltex Ayer Keroh Southbound, PLUS / ABB Terra
KM 210, Lebuhraya Simpang Empat Ayer Keroh, 78000 Alor Gajah, Melaka
Google Maps location link
Charger is accessible 24 hours a day
50 kW DC CCS2 or CHAdeMO, 43 kW AC
Pay-to-use, via JomCharge
Plugshare location link
Shell Recharge Tangkak Southbound, PLUS / ABB Terra
Tangkak Layby South Bound, 84900 Tangkak, Johor
Google Maps location link
Charger is accessible 24 hours a day
180 kW DC CCS2
Pay-to-use, via ParkEasy
Plugshare location link