In Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / 11 March 2022

Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country are set to grow over the course of the next few years, as a result of the government’s move to introduce tax breaks for them as announced in Budget 2022.

This growth is expected to see a need for more public charging locations to come about, and the good news is that there is quite a bit of movement taking place on that front. Over the past few months, various parties have announced – or begun – projects aimed at expanding the public charging infrastructure to encourage EV take-up.

Many have centred on DC fast charging (DCFC) solutions, integral for battery-electrics and providing the quick charging needed for long-distance travel. At present, the number of providers and locations offering DC fast charging remains low, but more players are due to enter the game.

These include Petronas Dagangan, which announced earlier this week that it would be introducing its Energise DCFC network later this year. Working together with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) and EV Connection (EVC), the company behind JomCharge, the Petronas charging network will kick off with five DC fast chargers installed at strategic locations along the North-South Expressway (NSE) as well as the East-Coast Expressway (ECE).

Another is MBM itself – as part of its EQ push, the company will have 13 new DC fast chargers installed in strategic dealer locations this year, mainly in Peninsular Malaysia. These will be available for use by all EV owners, albeit at cost via the JomCharge route.

Tenaga Nasional (TNB) is also getting in on the action – working together with PLUS, the energy provider aims to introduce a number of charging locations on the NSE. Although the specifics haven’t been revealed, the chargers should presumably be of the DC variety.

Then there’s Yinson, which together with GreenTech Malaysia, is aiming to significantly expand the coverage of the ChargEV network across the country, although the bulk of its expansion is not likely to centre around DC fast charging. The company is presently working with BMW Malaysia on equipping its dealerships with DC fast chargers.

Aside from the BMW network, other existing players offering DCFC locations are the Malay Vehicle Importers and Traders Association of Malaysia (PEKEMA), which together with Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii), has a number of dealerships offering fast charging, with more on the way. At present, their use is available to all EV owners for free, but at some point we expect that a payment partner will enter into the equation.

This could be with ChargEV, JomCharge or ParkEasy. The latter works with Shell on its Recharge DCFC network, which began operations in January with its first location at the Shell station in Tangkak Lay-By, Johor. The network will eventually be made up of six 180 kW charging points at Shell stations located along the NSE.

Shell isn’t the only oil and gas player to offer DC fast charging, because Caltex is also in the game – it has five locations with DC fast chargers in place, also on the NSE, but of the 50 kW variety. Its payment partner is JomCharge.

To make it easier for EV owners looking for a DCFC point, we’ve compiled a list of all the known DCFC locations presently available in the country, and included both Google Maps and Plugshare location links as well as details on the chargers and their accessibility, including whether charging is offered for free or requires payment, where possible.

Some details, notably with the BMW network, are incomplete, because they have not been furnished, but we will update with the necessary when we get them. Also, we have listed the other carmaker currently offering DC fast charging at its dealerships locally, which is Porsche. Its network is effectively private, as charging is provided for free only to its own customers, but we have included it in for the sake of completion.

DC fast chargers available in the Klang Valley

ABB Malaysia / ABB Terra

Jalan Lagoon Selatan, 47500 Damansara, Selangor

Google Maps location link

Charger is accessible 24 hours a day

50 kW DC CCS2 or CHAdeMO, 43 kW AC

Free-to-use (for all EV owners)

Plugshare location link

Exicom Malaysia / Exicom Harmony

23, Jalan Linggis 15/24 Taman Perindustrian Linggis, Seksyen 15, 40200 Shah Alam, Selangor

Google Maps location link

9am to 6pm (Mon-Fri)

120 kW DC CCS2 and CHAdeMo

Pay-to-use, via ChargEv

Plugshare location link

Hamza Motors / Exicom Harmony

The Nizra Building, 8, Jalan Seri Penchala, Kampung Sungai Penchala, 60000 Kuala Lumpur

Google Maps location link

Charger is accessible 24 hours a day, with security

60 kW DC CCS2 and CHAdeMo, 22 kW AC

Free-to-use (for all EV owners)

Plugshare location link

Nichicon Bandar Baru Bangi

4, Jalan P10/10, 43650 Kajang, Selangor

Google Maps location link

8am to 5pm

50 kW DC CHAdeMo

Free-to-use (for all EV owners)

Plugshare location link

Vision Motorsports / Exicom Harmony

Jalan Tanjung Bandar Utama, Kampung Sungai Kayu Ara, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Google Maps location link

9am to 10pm daily

40 kW DC CCS2 and CHAdeMo

Free-to-use (for all EV owners)

Plugshare location link

Weststar Motors / Exicom Harmony

366, Jln Tun Razak, Taman U Thant, 55000 Kuala Lumpur

Google Maps location link

9am to 5pm

60 kW DC CCS2 and CHAdeMo, 22 kW AC

Free-to-use (for all EV owners)

Plugshare location link

Zaibar Automobile / Exicom Harmony

8, Persiaran Kuala Selangor, Hicom Industrial Estate, 40400 Shah Alam

Google Maps location link

8am to 5pm daily

60 kW DC CCS2 or CHAdeMo, and 22 kW AC

Free-to-use (for all EV owners)

Plugshare location link

DC fast charging locations outside the Klang Valley

Abadi Motors / Exicom Harmony

1683, Jalan Perusahaan, Bukit Tengah, 13600 Simpang Ampat, Pulau Pinang

Google Maps location link

9am to 5pm

30 kW DC CCS2, 22 kW AC

Free-to-use (for all EV owners)

Plugshare location link

ACO Group HQ / ABB Terra

16, Jalan Firma 3, Kawasan Perindustrian Tebrau 4, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor

Google Maps location link

9am to 5pm, speak to security about using the ABB charger

180 kW DC CCS2 or CHAdeMo

Free-to-use (for all EV owners)

Plugshare location link

Palkom Motors / Exicom Harmony

1, Jalan Kota Tinggi, Batu 7 1/4, Taman Pandan, Kawasan Perindustrian Pandan, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor

Google Maps location link

8am to 6pm daily

40 kW DC CCS2 and CHAdeMo

Free-to-use for all EV owners

Plugshare location link

SRS Automobile / Exicom Harmony

Lot 10, No 23, Jalan P. Ramlee, 93400 Kuching, Sarawak

Google Maps location link

8.30am to 5pm (Mon-Sat)

60 kW DC CCS2 and CHAdeMo, 22 kW AC

Free-to-use (for all EV owners)

Plugshare location link

TJM Cars Kuantan / Exicom Harmony

2, Jalan Gambut, 25000 Kuantan, Pahang

Google Maps location link

10am to 6.30pm

60 kW DC CCS2 and CHAdeMo, 22 kW AC

Free-to-use (for all EV owners)

Plugshare location link

BMW and Porsche DC fast charging networks

Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara (BMW) / ABB Terra

Block 1, Sime Darby Motors City, 6, Jalan PJU 1A/7, Ara Damansara, 47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Google Maps location link

9am to 5pm

180 kW DC CCS2 (but configured to 90 kW)

Pay-to-use, via ChargEV

Plugshare location link

Auto Bavaria Kuala Lumpur (BMW)

362, Jln Tun Razak, Taman U Thant, 50400 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Google Maps location link

9am to 5pm

120 kW DC CCS2

Pay-to-use, via ChargEV

Presently not listed on Plugshare, may not yet be operational

Auto Bavaria Penang (BMW) / ABB Terra

15, Jalan Anson, George Town, 10400 George Town, Pulau Pinang

Google Maps location link

Charger is accessible 24 hours a day

25 kW DC CCS2

Pay-to-use, via ChargEV

Plugshare location link

Ingress Auto Damansara (BMW)

2779 Jalan Damansara, Sungai Penchala, 60000 Kuala Lumpur

Google Maps location link

Charger is accessible 24 hours a day

90 kW DC CCS2

Usage undefined, check with dealership

Plugshare location link

Millenium Welt (BMW)

PT 50009, Jln Kuching, Mukim Batu, 51200 Kuala Lumpur

Google Maps location link

8.30 am to 6.30pm (showroom operating hours)

180 kW DC CCS2

Free-to-use for public (as listed on Plugshare)

Plugshare location link

Wheelcorp Premium (BMW) / Star Charge

Jalan Setia Murni, U13/AH, Setia Alam, 40170 Shah Alam, Selangor

Google Maps location link

8.30 am to 7pm (showroom operating hours)

180 kW DC CCS2

Usage undefined, check with dealership

Plugshare location link

Regas Premium Auto (BMW)

801-2A Jalan Tun Jugah, 93350 Kuching, Sarawak

Google Maps location link

8.30am to 5pm (showroom operating hours)

180 kW DC CCS2

Usage undefined, check with dealership

Plugshare location link

Porsche Centre Ara Damansara / ABB Terra

6, Jalan PJU 1A/7, Ara Damansara, 47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Google Maps location link

9am to 6pm (Mon-Fri), 9am to 5pm (Sat) and 10am to 4pm (Sunday)

175 kW DC CCS2

Free, but complimentary use only for SDAP customers

No Plugshare location, as it is a private network

Porsche Centre Sungai Besi / ABB Terra

306, Jln Sungai Besi, Chan Sow Lin, 57100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Google Maps location link

9am to 6pm (Mon-Fri), 9am to 5pm (Sat) and 10am to 4pm (Sunday)

175 kW DC CCS2

Free, but complimentary use only for SDAP customers

No Plugshare location, as it is a private network

Porsche Centre Penang / ABB Terra

Lot 6985, Jalan Baru, Mukim 1, Kampung Jawa, Seberang Perai, 13700 Perai, Pulau Pinang

Google Maps location link

9am to 6pm (Mon-Fri), 9am to 5pm (Sat) and 10am to 4pm (Sunday)

175 kW DC CCS2

Free, but complimentary use only for SDAP customers

No Plugshare location, as it is a private network

Highway DC fast charging locations

Caltex Skudai Southbound, PLUS / ABB Terra

13 Jalan R&R Skudai Kawasan R&R Skudai, 81400 Senai, Johor

Google Maps location link

Charger is accessible 24 hours a day

50 kW DC CCS2 or CHAdeMO, 43 kW AC

Pay-to-use, via JomCharge

Plugshare location link

Caltex Bukit Gantang Southbound, PLUS / ABB Terra

Lebuhraya Utara-Selatan (Arah Selatan), Bukit Gantang R&R, 34850 Changkat Jering, Perak

Google Maps location link

Charger is accessible 24 hours a day

50 kW DC CCS2 or CHAdeMO, 43 kW AC

Pay-to-use, via JomCharge

Plugshare location link

Caltex Bukit Gantang Northbound, PLUS / ABB Terra

KM226, Lebuhraya Utara-Selatan (Arah Utara), Bukit Gantang R&R, 34850 Changkat Jering, Perak

Google Maps location link

Charger is accessible 24 hours a day

50 kW DC CCS2 or CHAdeMO, 43 kW AC

Pay-to-use, via JomCharge

Plugshare location link

Caltex Ayer Keroh Northbound, PLUS / ABB Terra

Lebuhraya Utara-Selatan (Arah Utara), Kawasan R&R Ayer Keroh, 78000 Alor Gajah, Malacca

Google Maps location link

Charger is accessible 24 hours a day

50 kW DC CCS2 or CHAdeMO, 43 kW AC

Pay-to-use, via JomCharge

Plugshare location link

Caltex Ayer Keroh Southbound, PLUS / ABB Terra

KM 210, Lebuhraya Simpang Empat Ayer Keroh, 78000 Alor Gajah, Melaka

Google Maps location link

Charger is accessible 24 hours a day

50 kW DC CCS2 or CHAdeMO, 43 kW AC

Pay-to-use, via JomCharge

Plugshare location link

Shell Recharge Tangkak Southbound, PLUS / ABB Terra

Tangkak Layby South Bound, 84900 Tangkak, Johor

Google Maps location link

Charger is accessible 24 hours a day

180 kW DC CCS2

Pay-to-use, via ParkEasy

Plugshare location link