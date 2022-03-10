In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 10 March 2022 1:57 pm / 0 comments

Last November, Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB) announced that it would install DC fast chargers at its fuel stations by the first half of 2022, which will be accomplished in partnership with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) and EV Connection (EVC) – the latter being the company behind JomCharge.

We now have more information about this initiative, which has been given the name “Energise” based on the branded ABB Terra 54 CJG multi-standard charger that was placed alongside the Mercedes-Benz EQA launched today.

As a start, the Energise network will feature five DC fast chargers installed at strategic locations along the North-South Expressway (NSE) as well as the East-Coast Expressway (ECE). To be a little more specific, one charger will be located close to Ipoh, two will cater to the southern region, while the remaining two is located on the east coast of the Peninsular.

Most of these chargers will be able to output 180 kW, with one or two being capable of just 50 kW, although these will be upgraded to 180 kW later on. The cost of charging is still being worked out and will differ depending on the type of charger – different price rate for different output capabilities.

“Sustainability is at the core of everything that we do, and we are excited to extend our expertise with our long-standing partner, Mercedes-Benz to build a holistic EV infrastructure in Malaysia,” commented Azrul Osman Rani, managing director and CEO of PDB.

“Both brands have a shared vision and capabilities that will complement one another in materialising future mobility in Malaysia. Through this partnership, fast chargers will be available at strategic locations leveraging our wide network of Petronas stations, thus enhancing customer confidence in the adoption of EVs in Malaysia,” he added.