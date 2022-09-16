In Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 16 September 2022 7:00 pm / 0 comments

Following the announcement of its formation in June, clean energy solutions provider Gentari has now been officially introduced. The brand, which is fully-owned by Petronas, was launched last night by prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The company aims to become a one-stop provider of clean energy solutions, beginning with a suite of renewable energy, hydrogen and green mobility solutions for commercial, industrial, and retail customers. This will be spread across a mix of local, regional and international projects, addressing customer demand and opportunities on the ground.

While it will secure support from Petronas during its growth phase, the firm said it will operate as an independently managed entity and will seek financing opportunities to accelerate its growth in order to both meet existing demands and explore emerging energy technologies.

In a statement, Gentari reiterated its plans to have a renewable energy capacity of 30-40 gigawatt entrenched in key markets by 2030, specifically through solar projects, with added opportunities in wind and battery storage. To date, it already has 1.1 gigawatt peak of renewable energy capacity in operations and under development globally.

It also aims to produce up to 1.2 mtpa of hydrogen by leveraging competencies in developing large projects to achieve scale as a low carbon hydrogen producer, starting with projects in Malaysia. The segment will target industrial, power and transportation customers, particularly early adopters.

On the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure front, it is looking to capture a 10% market share. To achieve this, the company will need to pursue the delivery of 25,000 public charging points across key markets in Asia Pacific by 2030, with an anchored presence in Malaysia and India. It added that its mid-term target is to have up to 9,000 public charging points in place by 2026.

Its portfolio will also include a Vehicle-as-a-Service (VaaS) model, which will offer EV leasing and subscriptions to businesses, starting with light-duty electric vehicles. Presently, it has already installed more than 190 charging points, and delivered a mix of over 250 electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers as part of its green mobility fleet in India and Malaysia.

In late June, it was revealed that it had begun developing it two-wheeler fleet solution business in Malaysia, working with Eclimo Motors. A pilot programme for this is currently underway, with Setel Express one of the companies utilising the Eclimo ES-11 e-scooter in its commercial duty ES-11 Delivery and ES-11 Utility forms.

The company, which is presently developing its public charging network in partnership with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) and EV Connection (EVC), recently installed new 60kW DC fast chargers at Suria KLCC, which serve four bays at the location.

This brings its network of DC and AC chargers to 12 locations in the peninsular, including a 180 kW ABB DC at the Petronas station at the Pedas Linggi north-bound R&R and another 180 kW charger (which is configured to output 90 kW + 90 kW) at the Petronas station at Gambang R&R east-bound.