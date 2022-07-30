In Electric Cars in Malaysia / By Paul Tan / 30 July 2022 12:33 pm / 0 comments





Photo: Petronas Gambang East-bound DC charger listing on Plugshare

East Coast journeys are now a lot easier for electric cars in Malaysia as the 180 kW DC charger at the Petronas station at Gambang R&R east-bound on Lebuhraya Pantai Timur is now online.

The charger is the first of the Energise by Petronas charger network announced in March 2022, in partnership with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) and EV Connection (EVC).

The 180 kW charger sits in between two parking lots and is configured to output 90 kW + 90 kW, allowing two EVs to charge at up to 90 kW power at the same time. It will join the existing ChargEV 22 kW AC charger already available there.

To use the charger, you can pay for it using either EVC’s JomCharge app or the Setel app. Using Setel has the extra benefits of allowing you to collect Mesra points when you charge. Using the charger costs RM2.20 per minute, so a typical 20 minute charging stop will cost approximately RM44. Read our previous story about EV charging curves to minimise the cost per kWh at time-based paid DC chargers.

When the Energise by Petronas brand was launched, we were informed the network would start off with 5 chargers – one close to Ipoh, two for the southern region and two for the east coast.

In addition to the Energise by Petronas brand, Petronas also offers DC charging under its Gentari subsidiary. Gentari DC chargers are available at Setia City Convention Centre (60 kW) in Setia Alam as well as Petronas Jalan Rasah (17 kW) in Seremban.