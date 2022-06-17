In Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 17 June 2022 10:06 am / 0 comments

Petronas has announced the introduction of a new subsidiary company called Gentari, for the purpose of accelerating the adoption and commercialisation of clean energy. In a statement, the national oil and gas outfit said its new entity aims to deliver a suite of renewable energy, hydrogen and green mobility solutions that are safe, responsible, cost-optimised and emissions-abated.

The company said it is targeting to have a renewable energy capacity of 30-40 gigawatt, specifically in solar with added opportunities in wind and battery storage, in place by 2030. By then, it also hopes to supply up to 1.2 mtpa of hydrogen by leveraging competencies in developing large projects to achieve scale as a low carbon hydrogen producer, starting with projects in Malaysia.

On the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure front, it is looking to become a significant green mobility solutions provider, aiming to capture a 10% market share – of around 25,000 EV charging points, based on current estimates – across key markets in Asia Pacific, with an anchored presence in Malaysia and India.

Presently, its clean energy assets and projects today include over 1 GWp of solar capacity in India and Malaysia as well as over 220 electric vehicles under the Vehicle-as-a-Service (VaaS) model and an existing network of some 170 charge points in India and Malaysia.

Gentari chairman Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik said the company will offer cleaner energy solutions to meet the energy needs and lower carbon aspirations of Malaysia and its customers, both at home and abroad.

“Elevating the progress that Petronas has achieved to date under its existing New Energy Business and building on partnerships with next generation energy and technology providers, Gentari will benefit from the immediate capacity and resources to pursue clean energy at an industrial scale, starting with Malaysia and Asia Pacific,” he said.