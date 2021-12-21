In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 21 December 2021 11:46 am / 0 comments

Petronas has announced that it is contributing RM25 million towards relief efforts to assist victims of the recent floods, which have affected and displaced thousands in many parts of the country.

The fund – pledged by units and subsidiaries within the Petronas Group including Yayasan Petronas – will augment the total sum contributed by other government-linked companies (GLCs) that are part of the GLC Disaster Relief Network (GDRN).

As it has done previously, Petronas Dagangan will be deploying its ROVR refueling truck to flood-hit areas to serve customers or assist with operations where petrol stations are closed or inaccessible. The company said it is also extending assistance to its employees affected by the floods, including providing temporary accommodation, meal allowances, special leave, financial assistance as well as food and consumables.

Separately, the Kelab Sukan dan Rekreasi Petronas (KSRP), the Association of Wives and Women Employees of Petronas (PETRONITA) and Badan Kebajikan Islam Petronas have jointly embarked on a donation drive to be channeled to the victims via the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS).