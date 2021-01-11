In Local News / By Danny Tan / 11 January 2021 1:18 pm / 0 comments

Last week, Petronas deployed its ROVR mobile refuelling truck to the flood-hit Kuala Lipis district in Pahang, providing much-needed fuel to emergency rescue teams as well as local residents. The regular ROVR lorry has a 3,000 litre capacity, and can dispense fuel from both sides.

While the truck’s capacity is good, it’s not the most nimble machine around. Solving that issue is a fleet of ROVR pick-up trucks, which are single-cab Isuzu D-Max trucks carrying fuel on their beds. These trucks have been deployed to Temerloh, which has been badly affected by the flood. All petrol stations in the Pahang town are not in operation, and fuel is badly needed.

The ROVR pick-up trucks were in town since last Friday, and will be serving Temerloh till January 15. They are stationed at two locations – the main fire station from 11am to 3pm (depending on conditions) and Hospital Sultan Hj Ahmad Shah from 4pm to 7pm.

Petronas says that this initiative is part of its commitment to develop innovative solutions for difficult times such as this. The national oil company hopes that the move helps locals and frontliners in their search and rescue operations. Good one, Petronas!