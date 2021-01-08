In Local News / By Danny Tan / 8 January 2021 10:32 am / 0 comments

The heavy rains that parts of Peninsular Malaysia have been facing has caused many towns and areas to be flooded, with major roads blocked and transport links halted. Petrol stations have closed due to flood, leaving many unable to refuel their vehicles.

With fuel shortage a real concern, Petronas, together with the ministry of domestic trade and consumer affairs (KPDNHEP), has deployed its ROVR mobile refuelling service to Kuala Lipis in Pahang to serve emergency rescue teams as well as local residents.

KPDNHEP minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi was present at the site yesterday to oversee the 3,000-litre capacity truck dispensing much-needed fuel.

“This initiative is a testament to our commitment in developing innovative solutions that not only serves the market, but has also proven to be pivotal in times like this. We hope to do more for our frontliners to receive the fuel supply required in order for the rescue operation to be executed without any disruptions,” Petronas said in a statement, adding thanks to the rescue teams.

ROVR trucks for consumers first surfaced in mid 2019, having served commercial customers since late 2018. The process isn’t very different from that of a petrol station – all you need to do is drive up to the ROVR truck, pay and refuel. You even get Mesra points, just like at a physical station.

During normal times, ROVR trucks might be found at high-traffic hotspots with no nearby petrol stations.