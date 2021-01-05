In Local News / By Danny Tan / 5 January 2021 12:35 pm / 0 comments

Bad news for those who need to get from the east to west coast – the East Coast Highway (LPT1) is still flooded. According to LLM’s update just before noon, the Karak-Temerloh (Kuantan-bound) and Temerloh-Lanchang (KL-bound) stretches are still flooded and are closed to all vehicles. The image above, from LLM’s Facebook post, shows how bad it is there.

The main east-west artery was not passable to traffic yesterday due to flooding at the Karak to Lanchang stretch. All this is of course due to the constant and heavy rain that has been pounding the country, bringing with it lower temperatures and grey skies.

According to the official media statement by LPT1 operator Anih Berhad, the KM 84.6 to KM 84.7 stretch (KL-bound) that was flooded yesterday was opened at 9am this morning, but the eastbound stretch is still closed. At KM 113 in Lanchang, the highway is closed to traffic both ways following a rise in water levels since 9pm yesterday night.

If you have to get back to the Klang Valley, delay your journey or take alternative routes, although any such option will be packed with traffic. As the roads are wet, keep a bigger gap to the vehicle in front and stay safe.