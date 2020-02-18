In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 18 February 2020 10:23 am / 0 comments

On the Maju Expressway (MEX) and realise you’re low on petrol? Well, you don’t need to nurse the ride along to the next petrol station, because you can now refuel at the Seri Kembangan R&R through ROVR, Petronas’ mobile refuelling service.

The service to end-consumers, which was announced last year, utilises a 3,000-litre capacity truck to provide the sale of Euro 4M Primax95 with ProDrive at high-traffic hotspots, essentially offering the convenience of refuelling in areas where there are no traditional stations about.

The process works much like a regular refuelling process – all you need to do is drive up to a ROVR truck, park your vehicle, choose how you want to pay, and wait as the ROVR Ranger (the term given to the refuelling operator) fills up the tank. You get Mesra points with your fuel purchase, just as you would in a regular Petronas outlet.

The Petronas ROVR truck will be stationed at the Seri Kembangan R&R from Monday to Friday, and the refuelling service will be available at two locations during different hours – Northbound (towards KL) from 7 am to 10.30 am, and Southbound (towards Cyberjaya) from 4 pm to 7:30 pm.