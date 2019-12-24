In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 24 December 2019 8:05 pm / 0 comments

Petronas has announced that it has made the switch completely to Euro 4M RON 95 petrol, with the new fuel now available at all Petronas stations nationwide. The company said the introduction has been made ahead of the fuel’s gazetted introduction on January 1, 2020.

The new Malaysian-spec Euro 4M Petronas Primax 95 with Pro-Drive contains just 50 parts per million (ppm) sulphur, which is 10 times less than the 500 ppm in the outgoing Euro 2M standard. Additionally, the company says that the benzene content is reduced by 30% to 3.5%, while vapour pressure is down by 7% to 65 kPa, translating to a fuel that is cleaner for both the engine and the environment.

“Our RON 95 fuel has been upgraded to Euro 4M standard at all our stations since early December. With this upgrade, our customers will not just enjoy a smoother, more responsive and efficient drive, but also a cleaner fuel which works together with today’s modern vehicles in reducing air pollution to deliver both health and climate benefits. Ultimately, Petronas Primax 95 with Pro-Drive is good for the engine and the environment,” said Petronas Dagangan MD and CEO Datuk Seri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed M Tahir.

Petronas is the second company to announce the availability of Euro 4M RON 95 at the pump, although it is the first to state nationwide availability of the new fuel. Yesterday, Shell Malaysia announced that it had begun rolling out its Euro 4M RON 95 fuel, but at selected retail stations.