7 January 2021

With the flood situation in the east coast not improving, KTM has announced the cancellation of all KTM Intercity train services there until further notice. The current conditions affect the safe operation of trains, the rail operator said.

KTM says that affected customers can change travel dates or receive a full refund, subject to terms and conditions. For enquiries, one can call KTM at 03-22671200 or message them on social media.

According to Bernama, the cancelled KTM Intercity services are the Ekspres Timuran No.26 and No.27 for the Johor Bahru Sentral – Tumpat route and back, as well as the Shuttle Timuran. KTM decided to cancel the routes after tracks between Kuala Krai and Bukit Abu in Kelantan were flooded.