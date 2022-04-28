In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 April 2022 8:48 am / 0 comments

Teaming up with TVS Motor Company, national oil company Petronas is title partner for India’s first factory racing team, TVS Racing. Dubbed Petronas TVS Racing Team, the sponsorship agreement sees Petronas supplying Petronas Sprinta high performance lubricants to the team, with the team participating in road, supercross and rally racing categories.

Among championships contested by the team are the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC), Indian National Supercross Championship (INSC), and Indian National Rally Championship (INRC). In addition, Petronas Lubricants International will develop a co-branded oil with TVS, Petronas TVS TRU4 Race Pro, available in India from May 2022.

“Petronas continues to make headway across the value chain in India including supplying LPG through IndianOil Petronas and provision of rooftop solar panels via AmPlus Energy. Petronas lubricants have a solid track record in global motorsport events, and we are proud to support TVS Racing’s ambitions,” said Petronas Group Strategic Communications Senior General Manager Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz.